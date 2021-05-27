Baked cheese with roasted garlic Jersey Royals
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 4 (as a starter or lunch)
Ingredients
- 1kg Jersey Royals
- 1 large head of garlic, halved
- 2 tbsp olive oil, plus a drizzle
- ½ small bunch of thyme
- ½ small bunch of rosemary
- 250g box Tunworth, camembert or Baron Bigod cheese, or vegetarian alternative
- cured sausage and speck ham, to serve (optional)
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Wash and scrub the potatoes to remove any excess dirt, then pat dry.
- STEP 2
Toss the potatoes in a roasting tin with the halved head of garlic, the olive oil, half the thyme and most of the rosemary. Season with 1 tsp flaky sea salt and a good grinding of black pepper. Roast the potatoes for 30 mins.
- STEP 3
Nestle the box of cheese in the centre of the roasting tin and cut slits into the top of the cheese, then drizzle with a little more oil and scatter over the remaining thyme and rosemary. Bake for a further 15 mins. Take the tin straight to the table and serve with cured meats on the side, if you like, or arrange everything on a platter and dig in.
