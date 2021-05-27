The BBC Good Food logo
Baked cheese with roasted garlic Jersey Royals

  Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  Serves 4 (as a starter or lunch)

What can be better than dunking crispy roast Jersey Royals into gooey baked cheese? It's a simple, delicious and indulgent sharing dish

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal430
fat20g
saturates10g
carbs41g
sugars3g
high infibre6g
protein18g
salt0.9g
Ingredients

  • 1kg Jersey Royals
  • 1 large head of garlic, halved
  • 2 tbsp olive oil, plus a drizzle
  • ½ small bunch of thyme
  • ½ small bunch of rosemary
  • 250g box Tunworth, camembert or Baron Bigod cheese, or vegetarian alternative
  • cured sausage and speck ham, to serve (optional)

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Wash and scrub the potatoes to remove any excess dirt, then pat dry.

  • STEP 2

    Toss the potatoes in a roasting tin with the halved head of garlic, the olive oil, half the thyme and most of the rosemary. Season with 1 tsp flaky sea salt and a good grinding of black pepper. Roast the potatoes for 30 mins.

  • STEP 3

    Nestle the box of cheese in the centre of the roasting tin and cut slits into the top of the cheese, then drizzle with a little more oil and scatter over the remaining thyme and rosemary. Bake for a further 15 mins. Take the tin straight to the table and serve with cured meats on the side, if you like, or arrange everything on a platter and dig in.

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Overall rating

