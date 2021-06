Not sure how to use a piping bag? Watch our step-by-step video to learn how to decorate cupcakes with buttercream icing. See how to make swirls, dollops and even flower designs.

Try these techniques with our vanilla cupcake recipe or our vegan cupcakes. For even more flavours including chocolate and red velvet, see our cupcake recipes and discover some of our tried-and-tested picks of the best baking equipment below.