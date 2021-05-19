Chococo chocolate club subscription review

Chococo is an artisan chocolate brand based in Dorset, creating beautiful filled chocolates alongside brownies, bars and more. Plus, they have four ‘Chocolate Houses’ across Dorset.

What is the Chococo chocolate club?

Starting at £17.50 a month, the fresh chocolate subscriptions of Chococo filled chocolates are available in small (9 chocolates), medium (16) or large (25) sizes and operate either on a rolling monthly basis or prepaid (perfect for gifts) 3, 6 or 12 month options.

What is in the Chococo chocolate subscription?

We tested out the large selection box, which would have something for everyone – plenty of fruity, nutty and boozy truffles (with three gin-infused truffles alone) and a range of white to dark chocolate. The finish was perfectly intricate on all 25 chocolates with a range of shapes, garnishes and decorations, from chopped nuts to edible paint, forming a truly beautiful box to open.

We were blown away by the quality of the Chococo chocolates. Some of our specific highlights from our box included a ‘Cream Tea’ truffle – Dorset clotted cream ganache topped with raspberry jam, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with white chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries. The ‘Passionfruit caramel gem’ was a unique combination, with plenty of fresh, tropical passion fruit flavour, and ‘Ginger rush’ had a good kick from the fiery organic crystallised ginger. Each chocolate was multi layered – no plain old milk truffles here.

The accompanying card clearly illustrates and describes all the chocolates (choosing which one to try next is a tricky decision), with a handy key indicating when a truffle contains nuts, alcohol or was vegan. The key also highlights the high-quality Dorset ingredients used throughout, calling out the use of local jam, clotted cream, honey and lemon curd.

Conclusions

The large selection box (25 chocolates) is the most luxurious option, but even the small boxes of 9 would feel like a special, decadent treat. Whether as a gift or treat to your own family, a Chococo box arriving through the door would be a highlight each month.