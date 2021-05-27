STEP 3

Unroll the pastry sheet and cut in half lengthways into two long rectangles. Spoon half the filling down the middle of one of the rectangles and form it into a long sausage shape. Brush the edges of the pastry with a little of the milk, then fold the empty half of the pastry over the filling and press the edges to seal. Crimp using a fork to ensure the filling is enclosed, then repeat with the remaining filling and remaining rectangle of pastry.