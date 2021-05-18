The BBC Good Food logo
Summer bean and bulgur soup in a bowl

Summer bean & bulgur soup

By
Rating: 4 out of 5.5 ratings
Rate
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 2

Here’s a serving of five of your 5-a-day in one delicious and quick-to-make soup. If you make this ahead, the bulgur soaks up quite a lot of the liquid, so add a splash of water to loosen a little (or just eat as a summery stew).

  • Freezable
  • Healthy
  • Low fat
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
low inkcal367
low infat11g
saturates4g
carbs38g
sugars10g
high infibre18g
protein20g
Advertisement

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Drain the beans and set aside. Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan, add the squash and fry for a few minutes over a high heat to soften. Add the leek and garlic and cook a few minutes more. Pour in 2 cans of water (using the bean can). Stir in the thyme, tomato purée and bouillon along with the sliced courgette and whole cherry tomatoes, the bulgur and beans. Bring to the boil, then add half the basil. Cover the pan and simmer for 10 mins until the veg is tender.

  • STEP 2

    Stir in the remaining basil and three-quarters of the cheese. Ladle into bowls and serve with the remaining cheese scattered over.

SIGN UP TO OUR HEALTHY DIET PLAN
This recipe is part of our free Healthy Diet Plan. Sign up today and we’ll send you seven days of triple-tested, nutritionally-optimised recipes, plus expert tips to help you look and feel your very best!

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Rating: 4 out of 5.5 ratings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content