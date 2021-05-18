Summer bean & bulgur soup
Ingredients
- 400g can borlotti beans
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 160g butternut squash, diced (prepared weight)
- 1 leek (about 160g), thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tbsp tomato purée
- 1 tsp vegetable bouillon powder
- 1 courgette (170g), halved and sliced
- 80g whole cherry tomatoes
- 40g bulgur wheat
- 20g basil leaves, chopped
- 25g parmesan or Italian-style vegetarian hard cheese, finely grated
Method
- STEP 1
Drain the beans and set aside. Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan, add the squash and fry for a few minutes over a high heat to soften. Add the leek and garlic and cook a few minutes more. Pour in 2 cans of water (using the bean can). Stir in the thyme, tomato purée and bouillon along with the sliced courgette and whole cherry tomatoes, the bulgur and beans. Bring to the boil, then add half the basil. Cover the pan and simmer for 10 mins until the veg is tender.
- STEP 2
Stir in the remaining basil and three-quarters of the cheese. Ladle into bowls and serve with the remaining cheese scattered over.
