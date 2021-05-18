The BBC Good Food logo
Spicy rice burritos

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Serves 4

Homemade wholemeal wraps stuffed with spicy tomato rice and avocado make the perfect finger food

  • Healthy
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition:
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal641
fat21g
saturates4g
carbs84g
sugars16g
high infibre18g
protein20g
salt0.58g
Raw tomatoes are rich in vitamin C. While this decreases when they come into contact with heat, cooked tomatoes do release lycopene, an antioxidant that safeguards cells from environmental damage.

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan, add the onions and cook for 10 mins over a medium heat. Stir in the rice and spices, tip in the tomatoes with a can of water and the tomato purée, then cover and simmer for 25 mins. Stir in the beans, take off the lid, bring back up to a simmer and cook for 5-10 mins more until the rice is tender. Leave to cool.

  • STEP 2

    Meanwhile, tip the flour into a small bowl. Mix the 2 tsp of oil with 115ml cold water, then into the flour and stir with the blade of a cutlery knife until the mixture starts to come together into a soft dough. Use your hands to bring the mixture into a ball, then quarter and cover with a tea towel while you wait for the rice to cook and cool.

  • STEP 3

    Lightly flour the work surface and heat a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, but don't add any oil. Roll out one of the balls of dough to a rough circle about 25cm that is paper-thin. Carefully peel off the work surface and slap into the frying pan. The dough will cook within a minute, then flip over and cook for a few seconds more. Lift onto a plate and cook the remaining dough in the same way. Cover the wraps until you need them.

  • STEP 4

    Roughly smash the avocados with the lime juice. Lay the whole lettuce leaves over the wraps, then add a layer of rice, scatter with sweetcorn, then top with the avocado, yogurt, coriander and olives. Carefully roll up into burritos. Wrap two of the burritos in baking parchment and store in the fridge overnight. Will keep chilled for up to a day. If putting in a lunchbox, use an ice pack to keep them cool.

This recipe is part of our free Healthy Diet Plan. Sign up today and we’ll send you seven days of triple-tested, nutritionally-optimised recipes, plus expert tips to help you look and feel your very best!

