Spicy rice burritos
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil, plus 2 tsp
- 2 onions (320g), finely chopped
- 150g brown basmati rice
- 2-3 tsp mild chilli powder
- 1 tsp each ground coriander and cumin
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 400g can black beans, drained
- 180g spelt wholemeal flour, plus extra for dusting and a little for sprinkling
- 2 avocados
- 1 lime, juiced
- 4 large iceberg lettuce leaves (about 120g)
- 198g can sweetcorn, drained
- 120g pot bio yogurt
- 15g coriander, finely chopped
- 12 Kalamata olives, halved
Method
- STEP 1
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan, add the onions and cook for 10 mins over a medium heat. Stir in the rice and spices, tip in the tomatoes with a can of water and the tomato purée, then cover and simmer for 25 mins. Stir in the beans, take off the lid, bring back up to a simmer and cook for 5-10 mins more until the rice is tender. Leave to cool.
- STEP 2
Meanwhile, tip the flour into a small bowl. Mix the 2 tsp of oil with 115ml cold water, then into the flour and stir with the blade of a cutlery knife until the mixture starts to come together into a soft dough. Use your hands to bring the mixture into a ball, then quarter and cover with a tea towel while you wait for the rice to cook and cool.
- STEP 3
Lightly flour the work surface and heat a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, but don't add any oil. Roll out one of the balls of dough to a rough circle about 25cm that is paper-thin. Carefully peel off the work surface and slap into the frying pan. The dough will cook within a minute, then flip over and cook for a few seconds more. Lift onto a plate and cook the remaining dough in the same way. Cover the wraps until you need them.
- STEP 4
Roughly smash the avocados with the lime juice. Lay the whole lettuce leaves over the wraps, then add a layer of rice, scatter with sweetcorn, then top with the avocado, yogurt, coriander and olives. Carefully roll up into burritos. Wrap two of the burritos in baking parchment and store in the fridge overnight. Will keep chilled for up to a day. If putting in a lunchbox, use an ice pack to keep them cool.
