STEP 3

Meanwhile, score the cut sides of the aubergine halves in a diamond pattern, being careful not to cut through the skin. Scatter the oregano over the aubergine flesh and season. Lightly brush or rub with the remaining oil, pushing the seasoning into the cuts. Put the aubergines in a large baking dish or roasting tin, flesh-side up. When the rice has been in the oven for 15 mins, put the aubergines on a lower shelf to bake for 45 mins, covered, then a further 30-35 mins, uncovered, until golden and soft. Remove both dishes from the oven, cover and set aside.