Summer vegetable & flatbread platter with dill & mustard dip
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- 12-14 mins
- Easy
- Serves 6
Ingredients
- 120g mayonnaise made with olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 20g dill, finely chopped, plus a few extra sprigs to garnish
- 3 pittas
- 200g Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 tbsp capers, drained, rinsed, patted dry and finely chopped
- 1 banana shallot, peeled, halved and finely chopped
- 1 tsp light honey
- 200g sugar snap or young peas in the pod
- 150g asparagus, woody ends trimmed, sliced into 5cm pieces
- 300g fennel bulb, trimmed and sliced into thin wedges
- 150g radishes, halved if large
- 150g baby carrots
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5. Combine 20g of the mayo with half the garlic and 1 tbsp of the dill in a small bowl. Season, then brush this over the pittas. Arrange on a baking tray and bake for 12-14 mins, turning halfway, until just golden.
- STEP 2
Meanwhile, combine the remaining mayonnaise, garlic and dill with the yogurt, mustard, capers, shallot and honey. Season and transfer to a small serving bowl.
- STEP 3
Slice the warm pittas into strips and arrange on a platter with the peas, asparagus, fennel wedges, radishes, baby carrots and the bowl of dip. Garnish with some extra dill sprigs, then serve.
Comments, questions and tips
Overall rating