Summer vegetable & flatbread platter with dill & mustard dip spread out on a table

Summer vegetable & flatbread platter with dill & mustard dip

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • 12-14 mins
  • Easy
  • Serves 6

Make the most of al fresco dining with a vegetable platter with flatbreads and a lovely mustard and dill dip. It's a perfect sharing platter in summer

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal340
fat20g
saturates4g
carbs28g
sugars8g
fibre5g
protein9g
salt0.9g
Ingredients

  • 120g mayonnaise made with olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 20g dill, finely chopped, plus a few extra sprigs to garnish
  • 3 pittas
  • 200g Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tbsp capers, drained, rinsed, patted dry and finely chopped
  • 1 banana shallot, peeled, halved and finely chopped
  • 1 tsp light honey
  • 200g sugar snap or young peas in the pod
  • 150g asparagus, woody ends trimmed, sliced into 5cm pieces
  • 300g fennel bulb, trimmed and sliced into thin wedges
  • 150g radishes, halved if large
  • 150g baby carrots

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5. Combine 20g of the mayo with half the garlic and 1 tbsp of the dill in a small bowl. Season, then brush this over the pittas. Arrange on a baking tray and bake for 12-14 mins, turning halfway, until just golden.

  • STEP 2

    Meanwhile, combine the remaining mayonnaise, garlic and dill with the yogurt, mustard, capers, shallot and honey. Season and transfer to a small serving bowl.

  • STEP 3

    Slice the warm pittas into strips and arrange on a platter with the peas, asparagus, fennel wedges, radishes, baby carrots and the bowl of dip. Garnish with some extra dill sprigs, then serve.

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

