Ratatouille & ricotta macaroni

This is a deconstructed twist on macaroni cheese with a layer of Mediterranean veg using Italian ricotta, so you don’t have to make a traditional sauce

Nutrition:
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal456
low infat11g
saturates5g
carbs64g
sugars10g
high infibre13g
protein19g
salt0.98g
Aubergine skin is rich in protective anthocyanins – the same beneficial compounds found in blueberries – while the skins of courgettes are a useful source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote eye health.

  • STEP 1

    Tip the tomatoes into a pan with a can of water, the tomato purée, garlic, olives and bouillon. Add the aubergine and courgettes, then cover and simmer for 30 mins until the veg are tender.

  • STEP 2

    Meanwhile, mix the ricotta and basil together in a small bowl with plenty of black pepper.

  • STEP 3

    Boil half of the pasta following pack instructions, then drain, reserving some of the cooking water. Tip into a bowl and toss with half the ricotta mixture and a couple of spoonful of pasta water, adding more to loosen if needed. Spoon half the ratatouille and the penne into two pasta bowls and sprinkle with half the parmesan and basil leaves. Cover and chill the remaining ratatouille, basil and ricotta for another night. Will keep chilled for up to three days. When ready to serve again, warm the ratatouille in a pan over a low heat and continue with the method from step 3.

RECIPE TIPS
