Ramune iced coffee
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- plus overnight cooling
- Easy
- Serves 1
Ingredients
- 100g honey
- 30ml Japanese whisky (we used Suntory Toki)
- 3 dashes of coffee bitters
- ice
- lemon peel twist, to garnish
Method
For the honey syrup
- STEP 1
Put the kettle on to boil. Pour the honey into a heatproof bowl, stir in 100ml boiling water until combined and leave overnight until completely cooled and syrupy. Will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.
For the cocktail
- STEP 1
Pour the whisky and 15ml of the honey syrup into a stirring glass, measuring jug or pint glass. Shake over three dashes of the bitters, then fill the glass with ice. Stir with a bar or other long spoon for 10-20 seconds (the longer you stir, the softer the taste of alcohol – stir longer for more dilution).
- STEP 2
Strain the cocktail into a martini or coupe glass, then garnish with a lemon peel twist.
