The BBC Good Food logo
Iced coffee cocktail in glass with a citrus peel garnish

Ramune iced coffee

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • plus overnight cooling
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

Get a kick of coffee and subtle hint of honey sweetness in this simple whisky cocktail made with punchy bitters

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal84
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs6g
sugars6g
fibre0g
protein0g
salt0g
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 100g honey
  • 30ml Japanese whisky (we used Suntory Toki)
  • 3 dashes of coffee bitters
  • ice
  • lemon peel twist, to garnish

Method

For the honey syrup

  • STEP 1

    Put the kettle on to boil. Pour the honey into a heatproof bowl, stir in 100ml boiling water until combined and leave overnight until completely cooled and syrupy. Will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.

For the cocktail

  • STEP 1

    Pour the whisky and 15ml of the honey syrup into a stirring glass, measuring jug or pint glass. Shake over three dashes of the bitters, then fill the glass with ice. Stir with a bar or other long spoon for 10-20 seconds (the longer you stir, the softer the taste of alcohol – stir longer for more dilution).

  • STEP 2

    Strain the cocktail into a martini or coupe glass, then garnish with a lemon peel twist.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content