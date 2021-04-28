Kale pesto & chicken gnocchi
- Serves 4
Ingredients
For the pesto
For the bake
- 250g cooked chicken breast, shredded
- 200g frozen peas
- 50g light crème fraîche
- 300ml vegetable stock
- 300g gnocchi
Method
- STEP 1
Bring a medium saucepan of water to the boil and set aside a bowl of ice-cold water. Put the kale and spinach in the boiling water and cook for 2-3 mins until softened. Remove with a slotted spoon and lower into the cold water. Drain, then squeeze out the excess water.
- STEP 2
Tip the greens into a food processor with the garlic, lemon juice and zest, basil, pine nuts, parmesan and olive oil, then blitz until smooth. Season lightly.
- STEP 3
Tip the pesto into a saucepan with the chicken, peas, crème fraîche and stock, and bring to the boil. Tip in the gnocchi and cook for 3-4 mins until cooked through. Scatter over the extra basil leaves and grate over some parmesan to serve.
