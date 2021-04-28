The BBC Good Food logo
Kale pesto & chicken gnocchi served on a plate

Kale pesto & chicken gnocchi

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Go green with our kale pesto and chicken gnocchi, full of nutritious ingredients. A balanced, easy dish, it's ideal for busy days and takes just 20 minutes

Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
low inkcal417
fat18g
saturates6g
carbs31g
sugars4g
fibre5g
protein31g
salt1.6g
Ingredients

For the pesto

For the bake

Method

  • STEP 1

    Bring a medium saucepan of water to the boil and set aside a bowl of ice-cold water. Put the kale and spinach in the boiling water and cook for 2-3 mins until softened. Remove with a slotted spoon and lower into the cold water. Drain, then squeeze out the excess water.

  • STEP 2

    Tip the greens into a food processor with the garlic, lemon juice and zest, basil, pine nuts, parmesan and olive oil, then blitz until smooth. Season lightly.

  • STEP 3

    Tip the pesto into a saucepan with the chicken, peas, crème fraîche and stock, and bring to the boil. Tip in the gnocchi and cook for 3-4 mins until cooked through. Scatter over the extra basil leaves and grate over some parmesan to serve.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, May 2021

Comments, questions and tips

