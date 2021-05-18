Easy sultana scones
Ingredients
- 500g self-raising flour, sieved, plus extra for dusting
- 175g softened butter, cut into small pieces
- 3 tbsp caster sugar
- 150g sultanas
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- a splash of milk, plus extra for brushing
- clotted cream and jam, to serve (optional)
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Line a large baking tray with baking parchment. Tip the flour and butter into a large bowl. Gently start to rub the butter into the flour using your fingertips, allowing it to fall from a short height above the bowl. This will incorporate air into the scones, making them beautifully light. Continue doing this until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
- STEP 2
Add a pinch of salt, the sugar, sultanas, eggs and enough milk to bring the mixture together into a soft dough. The amount of milk will vary accordingly to the size of the eggs, softness of the butter and temperature of the room. Be careful not to overwork the tough or it will become tough.
- STEP 3
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Generously flour a rolling pin and roll the dough out to a 2cm thickness. Cut into squares or triangles using a sharp knife, then transfer the scones to the prepared baking tray, spacing them apart to leave room for spreading. Brush the tops with a little milk, then bake for 10 mins. Leave to cool until just warm, then serve with clotted cream or butter and jam, if you like.
