The BBC Good Food logo
Scones on plate with butter

Easy sultana scones

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Makes approximately 15

The perfect weekend bake, a batch of these fluffy sultana scones won't last long. Serve with plenty of butter and jam for an afternoon treat

Advertisement

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Line a large baking tray with baking parchment. Tip the flour and butter into a large bowl. Gently start to rub the butter into the flour using your fingertips, allowing it to fall from a short height above the bowl. This will incorporate air into the scones, making them beautifully light. Continue doing this until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

  • STEP 2

    Add a pinch of salt, the sugar, sultanas, eggs and enough milk to bring the mixture together into a soft dough. The amount of milk will vary accordingly to the size of the eggs, softness of the butter and temperature of the room. Be careful not to overwork the tough or it will become tough.

  • STEP 3

    Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Generously flour a rolling pin and roll the dough out to a 2cm thickness. Cut into squares or triangles using a sharp knife, then transfer the scones to the prepared baking tray, spacing them apart to leave room for spreading. Brush the tops with a little milk, then bake for 10 mins. Leave to cool until just warm, then serve with clotted cream or butter and jam, if you like.

Try different flavours  For a change of flavour try adding chopped candied orange peel, lemon peel, and zest, diced apricots or dates, or for savoury scones substitute the sugar and sultanas with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a little dry mustard powder. The mixture freezes very well uncooked.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content