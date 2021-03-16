Creamy garlic chicken
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1kg floury potatoes , peeled and chopped
- 50g Flora Buttery, plus 2 tbsp
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3-4 garlic cloves, crushed
- 4 skinless chicken breasts , cut into strips
- 150ml white wine
- 300ml crème fraîche
- ½ small bunch parsley , finely chopped
- 200g baby spinach
- ½ lemon, juiced
Method
- STEP 1
Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 20-25 mins until tender when pierced with a knife. Meanwhile, heat the 2 tbsp Flora Buttery in a frying pan over a medium heat until melted, then fry the onion for 10 mins until softened. Stir in the garlic, fry for a minute more, then add the chicken and fry for 5 mins until lightly golden.
- STEP 2
Pour in the wine, bring to a simmer and reduce until halved. Stir in 250ml of the crème fraîche. Cook for 5 mins until the chicken is cooked through, and the sauce has thickened slightly.
- STEP 3
Drain the potatoes, leave to steam dry for 1 min, then mash with the 50g Flora Buttery, remaining crème fraîche and some seasoning, until smooth. Stir the herbs and spinach through the chicken and cook for a minute or so until the spinach wilts. Add the lemon juice and some seasoning. Serve spooned over the creamy mash.
