STEP 1

Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 20-25 mins until tender when pierced with a knife. Meanwhile, heat the 2 tbsp Flora Buttery in a frying pan over a medium heat until melted, then fry the onion for 10 mins until softened. Stir in the garlic, fry for a minute more, then add the chicken and fry for 5 mins until lightly golden.