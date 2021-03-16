The BBC Good Food logo
Creamy garlic chicken

  • Serves 4

Serve up creamy garlic chicken with fluffy mashed potato and spinach for a comforting family dinner. This simple and satisfying recipe is the perfect midweek meal

  • Gluten-free
Nutrition: per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal821
fat52g
saturates28g
carbs44g
sugars7g
high infibre6g
protein36g
salt0.53g
This recipe has been produced and tested in partnership with Flora

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 20-25 mins until tender when pierced with a knife. Meanwhile, heat the 2 tbsp Flora Buttery in a frying pan over a medium heat until melted, then fry the onion for 10 mins until softened. Stir in the garlic, fry for a minute more, then add the chicken and fry for 5 mins until lightly golden.

  • STEP 2

    Pour in the wine, bring to a simmer and reduce until halved. Stir in 250ml of the crème fraîche. Cook for 5 mins until the chicken is cooked through, and the sauce has thickened slightly.

  • STEP 3

    Drain the potatoes, leave to steam dry for 1 min, then mash with the 50g Flora Buttery, remaining crème fraîche and some seasoning, until smooth. Stir the herbs and spinach through the chicken and cook for a minute or so until the spinach wilts. Add the lemon juice and some seasoning. Serve spooned over the creamy mash.

