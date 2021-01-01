Vegetarian pasta recipes

Make this healthy pea and leek lasagne in just 25 minutes. It delivers three of your 5-a-day and costs less than £2 a serving – perfect for midweek suppers
Whip up our easy vegetarian caponata pasta in just 20 minutes. It's simple to make and packs three of your five-a-day into one delicious meal
Hankering for a comforting bowl of pasta in creamy sauce? This sumptuous Italian dish is for you. It takes just 25 minutes so it's an easy midweek meal
Use guacamole ingredients to make this low-calorie vegan linguine which can also be served cold as a pasta salad. It delivers on flavour and it's healthy.
Get all five of your 5-a-day in this mildly spiced, healthy pasta dish. It's rich in iron, fibre and vitamin C as well as being low-fat and low-calorie
Try this easy version of an alla norma, which uses roast aubergine instead of fried. It's then tossed with spaghetti and a rich tomato and basil sauce
Make this creamy mushroom pasta dish on days when you need a big bowl of comfort. Cream, parmesan, white wine, lemon zest and parsley make this a rich and flavourful dinner
Make this low-calorie veggie lasagne as a lighter alternative to the traditional bake. It's layered with pasta, ratatouille and sliced aubergine, and packs in all of your five-a-day
Choose this healthy pasta supper after a workout. Although it's low in fat and calories, it's packed with flavour, and also provides calcium and fibre
Make our easy veggie lasagne using just a handful of ingredients. This classic Italian-style pasta bake is sure to become a family favourite
Make this cheesy sprout pasta bake for a filling family supper. Our easy veggie recipe makes for a tasty twist on a standard macaroni cheese
Try this zesty pasta dish for a quick and healthy veggie lunch option. Low in calories, it provides fibre, vitamin C and iron and counts as two of your 5-a-day
You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy this colourful low-fat, low-calorie squash and spinach pasta topped with pecans. It's tasty as well as healthy
Cacio e pepe or "cheese and pepper" is a Roman classic – an easy pasta sauce that uses pasta water for silky texture. Runner beans add freshness and bite
Make this granddaddy of pasta bakes with the salty tang of yeast extract, plus mustard and evaporated milk. This is macaroni cheese with added oomph
Make the most of Quorn mince for this easy veggie bolognese that's low in fat and calories. Cook a large batch ahead and freeze for easy family dinners
Enjoy a vegetarian lasagne bursting with spinach and courgette, held together with a creamy mascarpone sauce. It's a filling midweek meal for all the family
Feed the family a plant-based lasagne with an easy ragu base that can also be used for our vegan spaghetti Bolognese and vegan moussaka
Low fat and low calorie, this fennel spaghetti is a healthy vegetarian meal for two. Make it as an easy midweek meal and garnish with parsley and parmesan
Take five ingredients and whip up this simple green vegetable fusilli supper for two, plus hit 3 of your 5-a-day
Combining two comfort food favourites, mac 'n' cheese and cauliflower cheese, this is a new classic in the making!
Kids will love this healthier take on pesto and pasta, with broccoli upping their veg intake. It takes just 20 minutes to make and is low in calories
A healthy spaghetti dish full of broad beans, leeks and asparagus tips. Make the most of spring greens with this vibrant, filling pasta recipe
Theo Randall shares his recipe for a classic Italian dish that transforms homemade pasta into something special - our step-by-step instructions make it easy to follow