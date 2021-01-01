The BBC Good Food logo
  4. Vegetarian pasta recipes
Open lasagne sheets topped with peas and leeks, on a plate

Vegetarian pasta recipes

76 Recipes

From creamy cacio e pepe and lentil bolognese to veggie lasagne, our plant-based pasta dishes are sure to satisfy vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Pea & leek open lasagne served on a plate

Pea & leek open lasagne

15 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Make this healthy pea and leek lasagne in just 25 minutes. It delivers three of your 5-a-day and costs less than £2 a serving – perfect for midweek suppers 

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Caponata pasta in pan, garnished with basil and parmesan

Caponata pasta

93 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Whip up our easy vegetarian caponata pasta in just 20 minutes. It's simple to make and packs three of your five-a-day into one delicious meal

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A plate serving fettuccine alfredo

Fettuccine alfredo

26 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Hankering for a comforting bowl of pasta in creamy sauce? This sumptuous Italian dish is for you. It takes just 25 minutes so it's an easy midweek meal

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Two plates serving linguine with avocado, tomato & lime

Linguine with avocado, tomato & lime

90 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Use guacamole ingredients to make this low-calorie vegan linguine which can also be served cold as a pasta salad. It delivers on flavour and it's healthy.

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Penne pasta with avocado on plate

Tomato penne with avocado

147 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Get all five of your 5-a-day in this mildly spiced, healthy pasta dish. It's rich in iron, fibre and vitamin C as well as being low-fat and low-calorie

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Pasta alla norma served on a plate

Pasta alla norma

5 ratings 2.8 out of 5 star rating

Try this easy version of an alla norma, which uses roast aubergine instead of fried. It's then tossed with spaghetti and a rich tomato and basil sauce

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Creamy mushroom pasta in a large bowl

Creamy mushroom pasta

70 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Make this creamy mushroom pasta dish on days when you need a big bowl of comfort. Cream, parmesan, white wine, lemon zest and parsley make this a rich and flavourful dinner 

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Plate of slow cooker vegetable lasagne with cutlery

Slow-cooker vegetable lasagne

112 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Make this low-calorie veggie lasagne as a lighter alternative to the traditional bake. It's layered with pasta, ratatouille and sliced aubergine, and packs in all of your five-a-day

3 hrs and 30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Two bowls of pasta arrabbiata with aubergine and cheese

Pasta arrabbiata with aubergine

32 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Choose this healthy pasta supper after a workout. Although it's low in fat and calories, it's packed with flavour, and also provides calcium and fibre

43 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Roasted vegetable lasagne in a dish with portion out

Roasted vegetable lasagne

197 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Make our easy veggie lasagne using just a handful of ingredients. This classic Italian-style pasta bake is sure to become a family favourite

1 hr and 35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Sprout and cheese pasta bake

Cheesy sprout pasta bake

15 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this cheesy sprout pasta bake for a filling family supper. Our easy veggie recipe makes for a tasty twist on a standard macaroni cheese

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A plate of spaghetti served with red pepper, lemon, basil and pine nuts

Pepper & lemon spaghetti with basil & pine nuts

25 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

Try this zesty pasta dish for a quick and healthy veggie lunch option. Low in calories, it provides fibre, vitamin C and iron and counts as two of your 5-a-day

32 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
A blue plate serving squash & spinach fusilli with pecans

Squash & spinach fusilli with pecans

25 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy this colourful low-fat, low-calorie squash and spinach pasta topped with pecans. It's tasty as well as healthy

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
A white bowl serving cacio e pepe with runner beans

Cacio e pepe with runner beans

12 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Cacio e pepe or "cheese and pepper" is a Roman classic – an easy pasta sauce that uses pasta water for silky texture. Runner beans add freshness and bite

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A casserole dish serving mac 'n' cheese with Marmite

Next level mac ‘n’ cheese

34 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Make this granddaddy of pasta bakes with the salty tang of yeast extract, plus mustard and evaporated milk. This is macaroni cheese with added oomph

55 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Vegetarian bolognese served on a plate

Vegetarian bolognese

45 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of Quorn mince for this easy veggie bolognese that's low in fat and calories. Cook a large batch ahead and freeze for easy family dinners

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A spinach & courgette lasagne in a casserole dish

Spinach & courgette lasagne

72 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy a vegetarian lasagne bursting with spinach and courgette, held together with a creamy mascarpone sauce. It's a filling midweek meal for all the family

1 hr and 15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Lasagne on plate with salad

Vegan lasagne

20 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Feed the family a plant-based lasagne with an easy ragu base that can also be used for our vegan spaghetti Bolognese and vegan moussaka

2 hrs and 25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Two bowls of fennel spaghetti on a white table with cutlery alongside

Fennel spaghetti

15 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Low fat and low calorie, this fennel spaghetti is a healthy vegetarian meal for two. Make it as an easy midweek meal and garnish with parsley and parmesan

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Creamy pasta with asparagus & peas

Creamy pasta with asparagus & peas

53 ratings 3.6 out of 5 star rating

Take five ingredients and whip up this simple green vegetable fusilli supper for two, plus hit 3 of your 5-a-day

17 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Cauli cheese macaroni

Cauli cheese macaroni

13 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Combining two comfort food favourites, mac 'n' cheese and cauliflower cheese, this is a new classic in the making!

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Broccoli pasta shells served in a bowl

Broccoli pasta shells

36 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Kids will love this healthier take on pesto and pasta, with broccoli upping their veg intake. It takes just 20 minutes to make and is low in calories

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Healthy pasta primavera on a plate

Healthy pasta primavera

50 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

A healthy spaghetti dish full of broad beans, leeks and asparagus tips. Make the most of spring greens with this vibrant, filling pasta recipe

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Spinach & ricotta rotolo

Spinach & ricotta rotolo

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Theo Randall shares his recipe for a classic Italian dish that transforms homemade pasta into something special - our step-by-step instructions make it easy to follow

2 hrs and 15 mins
A challenge
Vegetarian
