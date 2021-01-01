Sake cocktail recipes

Try a different take on a favourite cocktail with this simple citrus martini. Add lemon bitters, dry vermouth and sake for a zingy twist
If you're a fan of sweet and sharp blackcurrant cassis, try this twist on a classic kir royale cocktail made with sparkling sake
This sophisticated sipping cocktail is made with fragrant plum sake, lemon juice and dry vermouth for a lip-smackingly good weekend tipple
This take on a traditional piña colada has a splash of sake and sweet mango cordial. It's an ideal summer sipping cocktail
Try this simple and refreshing sake cocktail made with green apple and fiery ginger flavours. The homemade cordial will keep for up to a week