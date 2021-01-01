The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Sake cocktail recipes
Kanpai colada cocktail in glass with garnish and straw

Sake cocktail recipes

5 Items

Use this classic Japanese spirit to make our favourite sake cocktail recipes. Try an elegant martini, a tropical fruity drink or a twist on a kir royale

Martini in a glass with lemon peel garnish

Seishu martini

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Try a different take on a favourite cocktail with this simple citrus martini. Add lemon bitters, dry vermouth and sake for a zingy twist

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Cocktail in a flute with an orange peel garnish

Kir impériale

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

If you're a fan of sweet and sharp blackcurrant cassis, try this twist on a classic kir royale cocktail made with sparkling sake

5 mins
Easy
Advertisement
Cocktail with star anise garnish

Soul reviver cocktail

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

This sophisticated sipping cocktail is made with fragrant plum sake, lemon juice and dry vermouth for a lip-smackingly good weekend tipple

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Kanpai colada cocktail in glass with garnish and straw

Kanpai colada

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

This take on a traditional piña colada has a splash of sake and sweet mango cordial. It's an ideal summer sipping cocktail

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Highball cocktail in glass with ginger and apple

Honjozo highball

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Try this simple and refreshing sake cocktail made with green apple and fiery ginger flavours. The homemade cordial will keep for up to a week

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
See more Sake cocktail recipes
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today