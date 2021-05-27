The BBC Good Food logo
Cocktail in a flute with an orange peel garnish

Kir impériale

  • Easy
  • Serves 1

If you're a fan of sweet and sharp blackcurrant cassis, try this twist on a classic kir royale cocktail made with sparkling sake

Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal94
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs5g
sugars4g
fibre0g
protein0.2g
salt0.03g
Ingredients

  • 15ml crème de cassis
  • 100ml sparkling sake (we used Akashi-Tai Junmai sparkling sake)
  • orange peel twist, to garnish

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put a champagne flute into the fridge to chill. Once cold, pour in the crème de cassis.

  • STEP 2

    Pour the sparkling sake into the glass over the back of a spoon to create a layered drink. Garnish with an orange peel twist and serve.

In order to get the layered effect of the two liquids in the same glass, insert a bar spoon into the glass and pour the sparkling sake down the length of the handle

