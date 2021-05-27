Kir impériale
- Preparation and cooking time
- Cook:
- plus chilling
- Easy
- Serves 1
Ingredients
- 15ml crème de cassis
- 100ml sparkling sake (we used Akashi-Tai Junmai sparkling sake)
- orange peel twist, to garnish
Method
- STEP 1
Put a champagne flute into the fridge to chill. Once cold, pour in the crème de cassis.
- STEP 2
Pour the sparkling sake into the glass over the back of a spoon to create a layered drink. Garnish with an orange peel twist and serve.
