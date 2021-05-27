The BBC Good Food logo
Highball cocktail in glass with ginger and apple

Honjozo highball

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Cook:
    • plus 24 hrs macerating
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

Try this simple and refreshing sake cocktail made with green apple and fiery ginger flavours. The homemade cordial will keep for up to a week

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal78
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs11g
sugars9g
fibre0.1g
protein0.2g
salt0.05g
Ingredients

  • ice
  • 30ml honjozo sake
  • 20ml green apple & ginger cordial (see below)
  • 100ml soda water

For the green apple & ginger cordial

  • 200g sugar
  • 200g chopped Granny Smith apples (prepared weight), plus apple slices to garnish
  • 10g ginger, peeled and sliced, plus matchsticks to garnish
  • 50ml lemon juice

Method

  • STEP 1

    First, make the cordial. Tip the sugar into an airtight container, add the apples and ginger and leave at room temperature for 24 hrs. Add 100ml water and stir. Sieve the liquid into a jug through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the apple and ginger. Stir in the lemon juice. Will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.

  • STEP 2

    Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour over the sake and green apple & ginger cordial, then top up with the soda water and garnish with apple slices and some ginger.

