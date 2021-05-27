Honjozo highball
- plus 24 hrs macerating
- Serves 1
- ice
- 30ml honjozo sake
- 20ml green apple & ginger cordial (see below)
- 100ml soda water
For the green apple & ginger cordial
- 200g sugar
- 200g chopped Granny Smith apples (prepared weight), plus apple slices to garnish
- 10g ginger, peeled and sliced, plus matchsticks to garnish
- 50ml lemon juice
- STEP 1
First, make the cordial. Tip the sugar into an airtight container, add the apples and ginger and leave at room temperature for 24 hrs. Add 100ml water and stir. Sieve the liquid into a jug through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the apple and ginger. Stir in the lemon juice. Will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.
- STEP 2
Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour over the sake and green apple & ginger cordial, then top up with the soda water and garnish with apple slices and some ginger.
