The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Healthy vegetable soup recipes
Rustic vegetable soup in a pan

Healthy vegetable soup recipes

11 Items

Celebrate the seasonal harvest and use up a glut of fresh veg with our nourishing soup recipes. Our healthy soups make great light lunches.

Rustic vegetable soup in a pan

Rustic vegetable soup

32 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

This vegetarian soup is packed with vegetables and lentils - it's healthy, low fat and full of flavour. To bulk it up, why not add borlotti beans or chicken?

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Italian vegetable soup

Italian vegetable soup

115 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Warm up your week with this good-for-you vegetable soup that's easy to freeze ahead

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Advertisement
moroccan roasted vegetable soup

Moroccan roasted vegetable soup

40 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Roasted roots are perfect for making soup- we used parsnips, butternut squash and carrots, flavoured with ras el hanout spice mix

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Bowl of vegetable & lentil soup with spoon

Winter vegetable & lentil soup

67 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

When it's cold outside, treat yourself to a healthy homemade vegetable soup, packed with immunity-supporting vitamin C and four of your 5-a-day

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Two bowls of cauliflower soup with chorizo and crouton topping

Cauliflower soup recipes

These comforting, creamy cauliflower soup recipes are the perfect winter warmers. Top your vegetable blend with crispy croutons or chorizo for a dinner party starter.

Celery soup in bowl topped with celery leaves, with spoons and bread

Celery soup

181 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Cook up a batch of fresh, low-calorie celery soup for a healthy and filling veggie lunch or supper. Serve with chunks of crusty bread

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Lentil soup recipes

Lentil soup recipes

Use storecupboard favourite lentils to make a hearty soup. Our best-rated recipes are guaranteed to taste great and there are plenty of delicious ideas. 

Curried kale and chickpea soup in a bowl

Curried kale & chickpea soup

9 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Rustle up this budget-friendly, healthy soup for a nourishing, easy midweek meal. It's packed with kale, chickpeas, sweet potato and plenty of flavour

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Leek, pea & watercress soup served in a bowl

Leek, pea & watercress soup

22 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Pack in the goodness with this vibrant green soup, packed with leeks, peas and watercress. It's tasty and healthy too, both low in calories and fat

32 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Vegetable soup in bowl with herbs and bread

Soup maker vegetable soup

4 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Whizz up this versatile vegetable soup in a soup maker using your favourite vegetables. Serve with a dollop of crème fraîche and some herbs 

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Metal jug and bowl filled with green vegetable soup, next to wooden spoon

Easy green vegetable soup

11 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Cook a bowlful of goodness inspired by the most famous soup connoisseur in the galaxy, the Soup Dragon, from the hit children's show Clangers

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
See more Healthy vegetable soup recipes
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today