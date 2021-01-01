Healthy vegetable soup recipes

This vegetarian soup is packed with vegetables and lentils - it's healthy, low fat and full of flavour. To bulk it up, why not add borlotti beans or chicken?
Warm up your week with this good-for-you vegetable soup that's easy to freeze ahead
Roasted roots are perfect for making soup- we used parsnips, butternut squash and carrots, flavoured with ras el hanout spice mix
When it's cold outside, treat yourself to a healthy homemade vegetable soup, packed with immunity-supporting vitamin C and four of your 5-a-day
These comforting, creamy cauliflower soup recipes are the perfect winter warmers. Top your vegetable blend with crispy croutons or chorizo for a dinner party starter.
Cook up a batch of fresh, low-calorie celery soup for a healthy and filling veggie lunch or supper. Serve with chunks of crusty bread
Use storecupboard favourite lentils to make a hearty soup. Our best-rated recipes are guaranteed to taste great and there are plenty of delicious ideas.
Rustle up this budget-friendly, healthy soup for a nourishing, easy midweek meal. It's packed with kale, chickpeas, sweet potato and plenty of flavour
Pack in the goodness with this vibrant green soup, packed with leeks, peas and watercress. It's tasty and healthy too, both low in calories and fat
Whizz up this versatile vegetable soup in a soup maker using your favourite vegetables. Serve with a dollop of crème fraîche and some herbs
Cook a bowlful of goodness inspired by the most famous soup connoisseur in the galaxy, the Soup Dragon, from the hit children's show Clangers