Bowl of sweet and sour tofu with rice and chopsticks

Healthy tofu recipes

9 Items

Enjoy tofu in a range of nutritious meals, from stir-fries and soups to an egg-free tofu scramble. This versatile ingredient is a great source of plant-based protein.

Sweet & sour tofu served with rice

Sweet & sour tofu

19 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy our sweet and sour tofu for one. With pineapple, red pepper, onion and Chinese flavourings, it’s vegan and healthy, delivering three of your 5-a-day

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Tofu scramble served on rye bread

Tofu scramble

13 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Try our vegan spiced tofu with cherry tomatoes for an egg-free take on scramble on toast. Perfect for breakfast, served on rye bread

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Sesame & spring onion stir-fried udon with crispy tofu

Sesame & spring onion stir-fried udon with crispy tofu

10 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Do something different for dinner, with our vegan noodle, tofu, green bean and spring onion stir-fry. It's quick and healthy, plus it's budget-friendly too

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Miso mushroom & tofu noodle soup served in a bowl

Miso mushroom & tofu noodle soup

2 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Rustle up this miso, mushroom and tofu noodle soup with just six simple ingredients. Healthy and low in calories, it makes a tasty light lunch or supper

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Puy lentils with smoked tofu

Puy lentils with smoked tofu

11 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Benefit from the slow-release energy of lentils and wholegrains combined with the rich flavour of smoked tofu, paprika and sweet peppers

15 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Tofu & spinach cannelloni

Tofu & spinach cannelloni

38 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Tasty tofu is a vegetarian's best friend and this cannelloni dish, packed with protein and iron, is sure to be a freezable favourite

1 hr and 25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Asian tofu with stir-fried noodles, pak choi & sugar snap peas

Asian tofu with stir-fried noodles, pak choi & sugar snap peas

15 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

A vegetarian stir-fry packed with spice and flavour. Marinate tofu in ginger, garlic and sesame and serve with a vermicelli noodle mix

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Singapore noodles with tofu

Stir-fried noodles with tofu

42 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Crunchy veg, smooth noodles and soft tofu, combined with a sweet and spicy sauce. This healthy vegetarian dinner for two is ready in just 30 minutes

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Soba noodle & edamame salad with grilled tofu

Soba noodle & edamame salad with grilled tofu

9 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

This low-fat, superhealthy supper will have you feeling virtuous all week. If you can't get edamame beans, use broad beans instead

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
