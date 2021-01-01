Healthy tofu recipes

Enjoy our sweet and sour tofu for one. With pineapple, red pepper, onion and Chinese flavourings, it’s vegan and healthy, delivering three of your 5-a-day
Try our vegan spiced tofu with cherry tomatoes for an egg-free take on scramble on toast. Perfect for breakfast, served on rye bread
Do something different for dinner, with our vegan noodle, tofu, green bean and spring onion stir-fry. It's quick and healthy, plus it's budget-friendly too
Rustle up this miso, mushroom and tofu noodle soup with just six simple ingredients. Healthy and low in calories, it makes a tasty light lunch or supper
Benefit from the slow-release energy of lentils and wholegrains combined with the rich flavour of smoked tofu, paprika and sweet peppers
Tasty tofu is a vegetarian's best friend and this cannelloni dish, packed with protein and iron, is sure to be a freezable favourite
A vegetarian stir-fry packed with spice and flavour. Marinate tofu in ginger, garlic and sesame and serve with a vermicelli noodle mix
Crunchy veg, smooth noodles and soft tofu, combined with a sweet and spicy sauce. This healthy vegetarian dinner for two is ready in just 30 minutes
This low-fat, superhealthy supper will have you feeling virtuous all week. If you can't get edamame beans, use broad beans instead