Gluten-free vegetarian recipes

Cook this tasty vegan curry for an exotic yet easy family dinner. With spinach and sweet potato, it boasts two of your five-a-day and it’s under 400 calories
Make this special vegetarian aubergine, halloumi, tomato and harissa skillet bake for a midweek meal for two. It's an easy one-pan dinner to share
A healthy tomato 'pasta' dish that makes full use of your spiralizer. This vegan-friendly supper is five of your five-a-day and will fill you to the brim
Start the day on a lighter note with this satisfying shakshuka, a wonderful pan full of tomatoes, pepper, spinach and eggs. It packs in four of your 5-a-day
Our easy veggie version of a classic Thai curry is ready in under an hour and contains 3 of your 5-a-day
This vegan chilli packs in plenty of vegetables and doesn’t fall short on the flavour front. Serve it with rice or in jacket potatoes for a filling supper
Enjoy this easy veggie traybake with halloumi, roasted veg and chickpeas as a nutritious family dinner. Full of colour, it packs in four of your 5-a-day
Try aubergine for a filling veggie meal worthy of Sunday lunch. Teamed with a goulash sauce and sweet potato chips, you can pack in all five of your 5-a-day
A rescue recipe for when there's nothing in the fridge, or when you fancy something cheap, delicious and filling
Enjoy these vegan beetroot and quinoa burgers with rocket salad for a healthy yet hearty midweek meal
This healthy burrito bowl is chock full of veggies and greens, perfect for a filling lunch. This is one vegetarian meal that tastes just as good as it looks
Enjoy slow-cooked vine tomatoes with garlic as a summer side dish. Woody herbs like thyme, rosemary or bay can also be added to flavour the oil
A simple, low-calorie spring main that uses the season's finest ingredients and is ready in just 20 minutes
Cook this recipe inspired by saag paneer in just 30 minutes. It's a flavourful veggie curry that's heady with fresh ginger and cardamom. Serve with rice or naan breads
Enjoy this simple spinach side dish with Spanish-style chicken dishes. Toasted almonds work well, too
Make this veggie bake filled with lentils, sweet potato, feta and aubergine for an easy family meal. You can freeze any leftovers
Pile this colourful vegetable quinoa salad onto a plate, top with roasted cauliflower and drizzle over the garlic yogurt for a healthy, gluten-free dinner
Serve roasted spiced carrots on a deliciously creamy, cool bed of thick labneh (strained yogurt). In this recipe you can make your own labneh
Make this spicy cauliflower, spinach and halloumi rice for a speedy, simple supper. Nourishing and balanced, it's ideal for busy weeknights
Impress family and friends with our vegan wellington. Perfect for a special occasion or at Christmas, it's packed with umami flavours and encased in pastry
This warming vegetarian chilli is a low-fat, healthy option that packs in the veggies and flavour. Serve with Tabasco sauce, soured cream or yogurt
Make our easy shakshuka for a comforting brunch. Vary this dish by flavouring the simple tomato sauce with whatever you have to hand - curry powder, pesto or fresh herbs
Make the most of aubergines with this vegan curry. Low in fat yet packed with flavour, you can serve it with rice or roti
Stir parsley pesto through brown rice and top with onions, peppers, courgettes and chunks of halloumi cheese for a filling vegetarian dinner