Aubergine and halloumi bake in a round skillet plan

Gluten-free vegetarian recipes

58 Items

Looking for delicious vegetarian recipes that are also gluten-free? Discover our range of vibrant veggie breakfasts, lunches, dinners and sides, which are are all also free from gluten.

Satay sweet potato curry on top of rice in a deep dish

Satay sweet potato curry

738 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Cook this tasty vegan curry for an exotic yet easy family dinner. With spinach and sweet potato, it boasts two of your five-a-day and it’s under 400 calories

1 hr
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Aubergine, halloumi & harissa bake in a skillet pan

Aubergine, halloumi & harissa skillet bake

6 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Make this special vegetarian aubergine, halloumi, tomato and harissa skillet bake for a midweek meal for two. It's an easy one-pan dinner to share

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Lentil ragu with courgetti

Lentil ragu with courgetti

35 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

A healthy tomato 'pasta' dish that makes full use of your spiralizer. This vegan-friendly supper is five of your five-a-day and will fill you to the brim

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Healthy shakshuka in a pan

Healthy shakshuka

32 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Start the day on a lighter note with this satisfying shakshuka, a wonderful pan full of tomatoes, pepper, spinach and eggs. It packs in four of your 5-a-day

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Vegetable Thai curry with rice

Vegetarian Thai green curry

52 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Our easy veggie version of a classic Thai curry is ready in under an hour and contains 3 of your 5-a-day

55 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Vegan chilli served in bowls with white rice

Vegan chilli

178 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This vegan chilli packs in plenty of vegetables and doesn’t fall short on the flavour front. Serve it with rice or in jacket potatoes for a filling supper

1 hr
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Halloumi traybake served in a casserole dish

Halloumi traybake

90 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this easy veggie traybake with halloumi, roasted veg and chickpeas as a nutritious family dinner. Full of colour, it packs in four of your 5-a-day

1 hr and 15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Aubergine goulash with spinach and sweet potato fries in bowl

Roast aubergine with goulash sauce & sweet potato fries

27 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Try aubergine for a filling veggie meal worthy of Sunday lunch. Teamed with a goulash sauce and sweet potato chips, you can pack in all five of your 5-a-day

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Kidney bean curry

Kidney bean curry

203 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

A rescue recipe for when there's nothing in the fridge, or when you fancy something cheap, delicious and filling

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
One vegan beetroot & quinoa burger on a rocket salad

Vegan beetroot & quinoa burgers

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy these vegan beetroot and quinoa burgers with rocket salad for a healthy yet hearty midweek meal

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Burrito bowl with chipotle black beans

Burrito bowl with chipotle black beans

44 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

This healthy burrito bowl is chock full of veggies and greens, perfect for a filling lunch. This is one vegetarian meal that tastes just as good as it looks

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Slow-cooked vine tomatoes with garlic in a roasting tin

Slow-cooked vine tomatoes with garlic

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy slow-cooked vine tomatoes with garlic as a summer side dish. Woody herbs like thyme, rosemary or bay can also be added to flavour the oil

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Asparagus & new potato frittata

Asparagus & new potato frittata

84 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A simple, low-calorie spring main that uses the season's finest ingredients and is ready in just 20 minutes

22 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Paneer korma served in a casserole dish

Paneer korma

64 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Cook this recipe inspired by saag paneer in just 30 minutes. It's a flavourful veggie curry that's heady with fresh ginger and cardamom. Serve with rice or naan breads

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Spinach with chickpeas, pine nuts & raisins in a large pan

Spinach with chickpeas, pine nuts & raisins

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this simple spinach side dish with Spanish-style chicken dishes. Toasted almonds work well, too

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Spicy harissa aubergine pie served in a casserole dish

Spicy harissa aubergine pie

58 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Make this veggie bake filled with lentils, sweet potato, feta and aubergine for an easy family meal. You can freeze any leftovers

1 hr and 35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Fennel-roasted cauliflower with quinoa served on a plate

Fennel-roasted cauliflower with quinoa

11 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Pile this colourful vegetable quinoa salad onto a plate, top with roasted cauliflower and drizzle over the garlic yogurt for a healthy, gluten-free dinner

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Roasted spiced carrots & labneh on a blue plate

Roasted spiced carrots & labneh

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve roasted spiced carrots on a deliciously creamy, cool bed of thick labneh (strained yogurt). In this recipe you can make your own labneh

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Spicy cauliflower & halloumi rice in a large oven dish

Spicy cauliflower & halloumi rice

26 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Make this spicy cauliflower, spinach and halloumi rice for a speedy, simple supper. Nourishing and balanced, it's ideal for busy weeknights

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Vegan wellington served with vegetables and gravy

Next level vegan wellington with gravy

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Impress family and friends with our vegan wellington. Perfect for a special occasion or at Christmas, it's packed with umami flavours and encased in pastry

3 hrs and 30 mins
More effort
Vegan
Gluten-free
Double bean & roasted pepper chilli

Double bean & roasted pepper chilli

210 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This warming vegetarian chilli is a low-fat, healthy option that packs in the veggies and flavour. Serve with Tabasco sauce, soured cream or yogurt

1 hr and 45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Shakshuka in a pan

Shakshuka

105 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Make our easy shakshuka for a comforting brunch. Vary this dish by flavouring the simple tomato sauce with whatever you have to hand - curry powder, pesto or fresh herbs

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
West Indian spiced aubergine curry served in a pan

West Indian spiced aubergine curry

68 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of aubergines with this vegan curry. Low in fat yet packed with flavour, you can serve it with rice or roti

45 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Herby rice with roasted veg, chickpeas & halloumi

Herby rice with roasted veg, chickpeas & halloumi

113 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Stir parsley pesto through brown rice and top with onions, peppers, courgettes and chunks of halloumi cheese for a filling vegetarian dinner

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
