STEP 1

Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Butter the base of a 23cm loose-bottomed cake tin and line with baking parchment. Melt the butter in a small pan over a low heat, then remove from the heat and leave to cool for 3 mins. Whisk the melted butter, oil, yogurt, milk, coffee and eggs together in a large bowl until combined. Whisk the sugar, flour, baking powder and cocoa together in a separate large bowl, breaking up any lumps of sugar with the whisk. Gradually whisk the wet ingredients into the dry until smooth, then pour into the tin. Bake for 55 mins-1 hr until firm to the touch and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean with no wet crumbs. Leave to cool completely in the tin.