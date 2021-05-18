Cajun chicken traybake with sweet potato wedges & chive dip

STEP 4

Remove the roasting tin and potatoes from the oven and turn up the heat to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Remove the chicken to a warm plate and leave to rest for 5 mins. Return the veg to the oven, uncovered, for 5-10 mins to colour a little. Serve half the wedges on plates with half of the chive dip and half the veg and chicken. Cover and chill the remaining portions. Will keep chilled for up to three days. To reheat, gently warm the potatoes in a non-stick frying pan, taking care they don’t burn. Heat the chicken until piping hot in a microwave or pan set over a medium heat. If freezing, leave to defrost fully before reheating in a pan over a medium heat until piping hot.