Cajun chicken traybake with sweet potato wedges & chive dip
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 tsp each of ground cumin and smoked paprika
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves or 1 tsp dried
- 8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (900g)
- 1 red and 1 yellow pepper, deseeded and chopped
- 3 red onions, sliced into 1cm-thin wedges
- 2 celery sticks (125g) , finely chopped
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil , plus 1 tsp
- 2 sweet potatoes (375g peeled weight), cut into 16 wedges
- 150g Kefir or bio yogurt
- 2 tbsp snipped chives
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Mix the cumin, paprika, oregano and thyme together in a bowl, with a good grinding of black pepper. Set aside 1 tbsp for the potatoes. Use the rest to rub all over the chicken thighs.
- STEP 2
Tip the peppers, onions and celery into a large roasting tin and toss with 1 tbsp oil. Spread out the veg so it cooks evenly, then nestle in the chicken. Cover with foil and roast for 40 mins.
- STEP 3
Meanwhile, coat the potato wedges in the 1 tsp oil and remaining spices, and arrange well-spaced apart on a non-stick baking tray. Put in the oven, on a higher shelf, when you have 35 mins left for the chicken. Stir the kefir and chives together to make a dip, adding up to 1 tbsp water to loosen, if needed. Set aside.
- STEP 4
Remove the roasting tin and potatoes from the oven and turn up the heat to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Remove the chicken to a warm plate and leave to rest for 5 mins. Return the veg to the oven, uncovered, for 5-10 mins to colour a little. Serve half the wedges on plates with half of the chive dip and half the veg and chicken. Cover and chill the remaining portions. Will keep chilled for up to three days. To reheat, gently warm the potatoes in a non-stick frying pan, taking care they don’t burn. Heat the chicken until piping hot in a microwave or pan set over a medium heat. If freezing, leave to defrost fully before reheating in a pan over a medium heat until piping hot.
