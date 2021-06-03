The BBC Good Food logo
A collection of blackberry muffins

Blackberry muffins

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Makes 10 - 12

Make a batch of blackberry muffins for a mid-morning treat. Use fresh or frozen blackberries, or go foraging to find some in the summer months

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal219
fat9g
saturates6g
carbs28g
sugars13g
fibre2g
protein4g
salt0.35g
Advertisement

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

  • STEP 2

    Beat the butter and sugars together for 5 mins until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs gradually and beat in until combined. Mix in the yogurt, vanilla and milk.

  • STEP 3

    Fold in the flour, baking powder and a pinch of fine salt until you have a smooth batter. Finally, fold in 150g of the blackberries and fill the muffin cases ¾ full. Poke 2 blackberries (or 4 halves) into the top of each muffin, so that they are sticking out slightly. Bake for 8 mins, then reduce the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and bake for 20-25 mins more until risen and golden, and a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content