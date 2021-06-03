Blackberry muffins
- 100g unsalted butter, softened
- 65g caster sugar
- 65g light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 125g Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp vanilla paste
- 5 tbsp milk
- 250g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 200g blackberries (fresh or frozen), halved if large
Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
Beat the butter and sugars together for 5 mins until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs gradually and beat in until combined. Mix in the yogurt, vanilla and milk.
Fold in the flour, baking powder and a pinch of fine salt until you have a smooth batter. Finally, fold in 150g of the blackberries and fill the muffin cases ¾ full. Poke 2 blackberries (or 4 halves) into the top of each muffin, so that they are sticking out slightly. Bake for 8 mins, then reduce the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and bake for 20-25 mins more until risen and golden, and a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
