STEP 3

Fold in the flour, baking powder and a pinch of fine salt until you have a smooth batter. Finally, fold in 150g of the blackberries and fill the muffin cases ¾ full. Poke 2 blackberries (or 4 halves) into the top of each muffin, so that they are sticking out slightly. Bake for 8 mins, then reduce the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and bake for 20-25 mins more until risen and golden, and a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean.