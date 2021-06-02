The BBC Good Food logo
Baked sweet potato

Enjoy a baked sweet potato for an easy lunch or supper. Serve as a side dish with butter, or top with your favourite filling - chilli or tuna mayo work well

  • Dairy-free
  • Egg-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Low fat
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal169
fat4g
saturates1g
carbs30g
sugars16g
fibre5g
protein2g
salt0.64g
Ingredients

To serve

  • butter, tuna mayo, chilli con carne, baked beans, cheese or green salad (optional)

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Scrub the sweet potatoes clean, put on a baking tray and prick all over with a fork. Drizzle each with a little oil and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt flakes. Put in the oven for 45 mins to 1 hr, depending on their size, until crisp on the outside, and they're pierced easily with a small knife. Serve as a side with butter, or add a filling of your choice.

