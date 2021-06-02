Baked sweet potato
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- 2 tsp olive oil
- pinch of sea salt flakes
To serve
- butter, tuna mayo, chilli con carne, baked beans, cheese or green salad (optional)
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Scrub the sweet potatoes clean, put on a baking tray and prick all over with a fork. Drizzle each with a little oil and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt flakes. Put in the oven for 45 mins to 1 hr, depending on their size, until crisp on the outside, and they're pierced easily with a small knife. Serve as a side with butter, or add a filling of your choice.
