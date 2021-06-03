Apple & blackberry jam
Ingredients
- 500g Bramley apples, peeled, cored, quartered and cut into 2cm chunks
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 500g blackberries, fresh or frozen
- 1kg granulated sugar
Method
- STEP 1
Put two small plates in the freezer ready to test the set of the jam. Put the apples in a heavy pan or preserving pan with the lemon juice and 250ml water. Bring up to the boil, then simmer for 5-8 mins until soft.
- STEP 2
Add the blackberries and sugar and stir to combine. Stir over a low heat until the sugar his dissolved, then turn the heat up to medium and simmer for 30-35 mins until the jam is at setting stage.
- STEP 3
To test the jam, take one of the plates out of the freezer and place a little bit of jam on it, if it sets and when you run your finger over it and it wrinkles, it means it’s ready.
- STEP 4
Using a funnel, transfer the jam to a sterilised jar. Make sure you seal the lids once it’s cold. Will keep in the fridge for six months in a sealed, sterilised jar.
