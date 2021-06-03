The BBC Good Food logo
Apple and blackberry jam in jars

Apple & blackberry jam

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Makes 1.75kg

Got a glut of apples or blackberries? Transform them into jam and gift to family and friends. Enjoy in your favourite sponge cakes or on your morning toast

  • Dairy-free
  • Egg-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition:
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal44
low infat0g
saturates0g
carbs11g
sugars11g
fibre0.3g
protein0.1g
salt0g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put two small plates in the freezer ready to test the set of the jam. Put the apples in a heavy pan or preserving pan with the lemon juice and 250ml water. Bring up to the boil, then simmer for 5-8 mins until soft.

  • STEP 2

    Add the blackberries and sugar and stir to combine. Stir over a low heat until the sugar his dissolved, then turn the heat up to medium and simmer for 30-35 mins until the jam is at setting stage.

  • STEP 3

    To test the jam, take one of the plates out of the freezer and place a little bit of jam on it, if it sets and when you run your finger over it and it wrinkles, it means it’s ready.

  • STEP 4

    Using a funnel, transfer the jam to a sterilised jar. Make sure you seal the lids once it’s cold. Will keep in the fridge for six months in a sealed, sterilised jar.

