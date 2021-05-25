Good chocolate making clearly runs in the family: Love Cocoa is founded by James Cadbury – who’s great-great-great grandfather John founded Cadbury nearly 200 years ago. Now, Love Cocoa (launched in 2016) aims to resume the ethical principles behind chocolate making that were once the aim of Cadbury, along with new ethical sourcing and sustainability goals – with every bar of Love Cocoa chocolate bought, a tree is planted.

Love Cocoa sell a range of bars, truffles, hot chocolate and nibbles.

What is the Love Cocoa chocolate subscription?

There are several different Love Cocoa chocolate subscriptions to choose from: three or six bars a month, three-, six- or 12-month subscriptions and whether you want to pick your own flavours or let them be a surprise. There are also gifting subscriptions available, combining truffles with the bars, or a minimal two bar monthly delivery.

The subscriptions are letterbox-friendly and work out cheaper than buying bars individually, including delivery – the three bar subscription is £12.99, worth £14.99, whilst the six bar subscription is £22.99, worth £26.99.

What is in the Love Cocoa chocolate subscription?

We chose the six bar surprise subscription and a received real range of flavours – including Maldon sea salt dark chocolate, honeycomb milk chocolate topped with crunchy honeycomb pieces and a gin & tonic 71% dark chocolate bar. The ‘birthday cake’ bar – white chocolate with colourful sprinkles – was our favourite. We also loved the colourful (and recyclable) packaging of the 80g bars, each with a different cheery, bold pattern to make them stand out, with the story of the brand printed on the inside.

At the time of writing, there were 18 flavours to choose from, including vegan bars (anyone for avocado chocolate?) and some of the classics in different ‘thank you’ or ‘happy birthday’ packaging – nice twists if giving as a gift.

Conclusions

We enjoyed the personalisation options and flexibility of the Love Cocoa subscription, delivering crowd-pleasing chocolate with an eco-friendly and ethical bonus, at an affordable price. A three bar subscription is good value for money and would give you a chance to work through different flavours without repetition.