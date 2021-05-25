Green & Black’s chocolate club subscription

If you, or someone you know, are a Green & Black’s brand loyalist, a six month subscription is a no brainer. No frills, no overwhelming quantities to get through, just regular deliveries of classic Green & Black’s chocolate.

What is the Green and Black’s chocolate subscription?

Each month the Green & Black’s chocolate club sends out two 90g bars of Green & Black’s – you can choose to subscribe to milk, dark, organic or a mixture. All subscriptions last for six months and cost a total £36.

What is in the Green and Black’s chocolate subscription?

We went for the mixed subscription and received the Velvet Edition orange & almond dark chocolate, along with a bar of classic organic white chocolate. The simple cardboard packaging is all recyclable and easily fits through the letterbox.

We spotted the white chocolate had the new Green & Black’s ‘intensity scale’ on the packaging – designed to help find your perfect bar, the classic Green & Black’s organic bars have been placed on an intensity scale from 1-9. Defined by degrees of cocoa, sweetness and flavour intensity, our white chocolate bar is the lowest level 3, with the darkest chocolate in the range scoring a 9.

Conclusions

You won’t be trying anything radically new, but it’s always handy to have a bar or two of good-quality chocolate in the cupboard. You can use them to cook with, or snap a few squares of the flavoured options (the raspberry and hazelnut is one of our favourites) to eat after dinner.

Value for money is not great – working out at £3 a bar, double the average supermarket price. The simplicity of this subscription means it perhaps works best as a present to yourself. It’s not exactly breaking the mould, but a steady supply of good chocolate can never be a bad thing.

