We’ve picked products we think you’ll love and may earn commission from links on this page. Read about why you can trust BBC Good Food reviews.
Green and Black's chocolate subscription

Green & Black’s chocolate club subscription

Never run out of chocolate with a monthly chocolate delivery – read our full review of the Green & Black's chocolate subscription below.

If you, or someone you know, are a Green & Black’s brand loyalist, a six month subscription is a no brainer. No frills, no overwhelming quantities to get through, just regular deliveries of classic Green & Black’s chocolate.

What is the Green and Black’s chocolate subscription?

Each month the Green & Black’s chocolate club sends out two 90g bars of Green & Black’s – you can choose to subscribe to milk, dark, organic or a mixture. All subscriptions last for six months and cost a total £36.

What is in the Green and Black’s chocolate subscription?

We went for the mixed subscription and received the Velvet Edition orange & almond dark chocolate, along with a bar of classic organic white chocolate. The simple cardboard packaging is all recyclable and easily fits through the letterbox.

We spotted the white chocolate had the new Green & Black’s ‘intensity scale’ on the packaging – designed to help find your perfect bar, the classic Green & Black’s organic bars have been placed on an intensity scale from 1-9. Defined by degrees of cocoa, sweetness and flavour intensity, our white chocolate bar is the lowest level 3, with the darkest chocolate in the range scoring a 9.

Conclusions

You won’t be trying anything radically new, but it’s always handy to have a bar or two of good-quality chocolate in the cupboard. You can use them to cook with, or snap a few squares of the flavoured options (the raspberry and hazelnut is one of our favourites) to eat after dinner.

Value for money is not great – working out at £3 a bar, double the average supermarket price. The simplicity of this subscription means it perhaps works best as a present to yourself. It’s not exactly breaking the mould, but a steady supply of good chocolate can never be a bad thing.

