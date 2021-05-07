The BBC Good Food logo
Cutting a mango into thin slices

How to cut a mango

By
Mangos are delicious, yet notoriously tricky to prepare. Find out how to peel the skin, remove the stone and cut the flesh into bite-sized chunks.

Discover how to prepare and chop a mango with our easy step-by-step instructions. Also, watch our video below for a visual demonstration of this technique.

  • 1 mango

    Position the mango so one of the pointed ends is facing you, with the cheeks at either side.

    Slice downwards using a serrated knife to remove one of the cheeks, guiding the knife around the stone in the middle. Turn the mango around and repeat on the other side.

    Score the mango flesh in a diagonal pattern along the length of the cheek using the tip of the knife. Turn 90 degrees and score again to make a criss-cross pattern.

    Turn the scored mango cheek over and push on the skin with your fingers so the fleshy side pops out – it will look a bit like a hedgehog, with the scored mango chunks poking out. Cut the chunks of flesh away from the skin with a knife.

    Cut away the flesh on both sides, following the curve of the stone. Score along the pieces with a knife as before, then run the knife along the skin to release the pieces. Add these to the rest of the mango pieces.

Using a serrated knife will give more control when cutting the mango, but a smooth knife can also be used.

