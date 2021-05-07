How to cut a mango
Ingredients
- 1 mango
Method
- STEP 1
Position the mango so one of the pointed ends is facing you, with the cheeks at either side.
- STEP 2
Slice downwards using a serrated knife to remove one of the cheeks, guiding the knife around the stone in the middle. Turn the mango around and repeat on the other side.
- STEP 3
Score the mango flesh in a diagonal pattern along the length of the cheek using the tip of the knife. Turn 90 degrees and score again to make a criss-cross pattern.
- STEP 4
Turn the scored mango cheek over and push on the skin with your fingers so the fleshy side pops out – it will look a bit like a hedgehog, with the scored mango chunks poking out. Cut the chunks of flesh away from the skin with a knife.
- STEP 5
Cut away the flesh on both sides, following the curve of the stone. Score along the pieces with a knife as before, then run the knife along the skin to release the pieces. Add these to the rest of the mango pieces.
