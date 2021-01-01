Skirt steak recipes

Try our pepper steak with noodles for a simple, balanced, midweek meal that's full of flavour. Top with sesame seeds and crushed peppercorns to serve
Learn how to make this hearty, meaty stew - perfect as a no-fuss family dinner
Bake a comforting steak pie with tender meat, a deeply savoury gravy and molten blue cheese for an extra hit of flavour. The ideal winter warmer
Pile steak, onion, peppers, cheese, ketchup and mustard into rolls to make these American-style Philly cheesesteaks. Just the food for a movie night in
Pack in the flavour with this spicy steak burrito bowl, which takes just 10 minutes from prep to plate. Ideal as a speedy supper on busy weeknights
Serve up this healthy steak and noodle salad for supper and nourish your body with nutrients as well as energy from complex carbs.
Combine steak, chips, red wine gravy and wild mushrooms, then wrap it all up in a pie crust to enjoy one of the best mash-ups we’ve ever come up with
Make a classic beef stroganoff with steak and mushrooms for a tasty midweek meal. Garnish with parsley and serve with pappardelle pasta or rice.
Rustle up these easy steak canapés to serve at a party. With two sauces to accompany them, they're delicious and healthy too
Slice lean beef steak to top this colourful, low-calorie Asian-inspired dinner - ready in under half an hour