The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Skirt steak recipes
Pepper steak with noodles in a bowl

Skirt steak recipes

10 Items

Use lean skirt steak, a versatile and budget-friendly cut of beef, in our easy recipes. Try one of our stir-fries, one-pots or steak pies.

Pepper steak with noodles in a bowl

Pepper steak with noodles

6 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Try our pepper steak with noodles for a simple, balanced, midweek meal that's full of flavour. Top with sesame seeds and crushed peppercorns to serve

27 mins
Easy
Beef in red wine with melting onions

Beef in red wine with melting onions

Learn how to make this hearty, meaty stew - perfect as a no-fuss family dinner

Advertisement
Pie with spoon

Steak & blue cheese pie

18 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Bake a comforting steak pie with tender meat, a deeply savoury gravy and molten blue cheese for an extra hit of flavour. The ideal winter warmer

4 hrs and 5 mins
More effort
Three philly cheesesteaks

Philly cheesesteak

9 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Pile steak, onion, peppers, cheese, ketchup and mustard into rolls to make these American-style Philly cheesesteaks. Just the food for a movie night in

55 mins
Easy
Steak burrito bowl

Steak burrito bowl

12 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Pack in the flavour with this spicy steak burrito bowl, which takes just 10 minutes from prep to plate. Ideal as a speedy supper on busy weeknights

10 mins
Easy
Steak & Vietnamese noodle salad served in a bowl with chopsticks

Steak & Vietnamese noodle salad

7 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Serve up this healthy steak and noodle salad for supper and nourish your body with nutrients as well as energy from complex carbs.

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Steak & chips pie in a dish

Steak & chips pie

7 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Combine steak, chips, red wine gravy and wild mushrooms, then wrap it all up in a pie crust to enjoy one of the best mash-ups we’ve ever come up with

3 hrs and 50 mins
More effort
A plate of beef stroganoff over pappardelle pasta

Beef stroganoff

168 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make a classic beef stroganoff with steak and mushrooms for a tasty midweek meal. Garnish with parsley and serve with pappardelle pasta or rice.

45 mins
Easy
Steak lettuce cups on a plate

Steak lettuce cups

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Rustle up these easy steak canapés to serve at a party. With two sauces to accompany them, they're delicious and healthy too

15 mins
Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Teriyaki steak with pak choi & noodles

Teriyaki steak with pak choi & noodles

12 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Slice lean beef steak to top this colourful, low-calorie Asian-inspired dinner - ready in under half an hour

25 mins
Easy
See more Skirt steak recipes
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today