Savoury cocktail recipes

Learn how to make the ultimate bloody mary with our easy recipe. Turn up the Tabasco spice or dial it down to mix this classic vodka cocktail to your taste
Add an umami undertone to a classic drink, with a gibson cocktail. Similar to a martini, it uses a pickled cocktail onion in place of an olive
Turn the classic G&T on its head with tomatoes and ginger to make this super special savoury gin & tonic. A refreshing start or end to any dinner party
Need a sophisticated cocktail for entertaining? Cucumbers are used to garnish instead of olives in this refreshing twist on the classic martini
This savoury, herby gin cocktail is right on trend, with fennel and celery seeds and tangy lime juice - perfect for pairing with nibbles
