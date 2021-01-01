The BBC Good Food logo
Gibson cocktail in glass with pearl onions

Savoury cocktail recipes

6 Items

Give your favourite cocktails a savoury twist. Mix up a classic bloody mary with a fiery kick, an umami gibson or elegant cucumber martini

A bloody mary cocktail in a tall glass

Bloody mary recipe

6 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Learn how to make the ultimate bloody mary with our easy recipe. Turn up the Tabasco spice or dial it down to mix this classic vodka cocktail to your taste

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Gibson cocktail in glass with pearl onions

Gibson cocktail

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Add an umami undertone to a classic drink, with a gibson cocktail. Similar to a martini, it uses a pickled cocktail onion in place of an olive

15 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
A glass serving Mediterranean savoury G&T

Mediterranean savoury G&T

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Turn the classic G&T on its head with tomatoes and ginger to make this super special savoury gin & tonic. A refreshing start or end to any dinner party

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Cucumber martinis

Cucumber martinis

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Need a sophisticated cocktail for entertaining? Cucumbers are used to garnish instead of olives in this refreshing twist on the classic martini

5 mins
Easy
Fennel gimlet

Fennel gimlet

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

This savoury, herby gin cocktail is right on trend, with fennel and celery seeds and tangy lime juice - perfect for pairing with nibbles

20 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Easy bloody mary served in glasses

Easy bloody mary

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix together tomato juice, amontillado sherry, vodka and sherry vinegar to make a bloody mary cocktail. Season to suit with Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
