No-bake dessert recipes

Enjoy a slice of pure indulgence in the form of our easy no-bake vanilla cheesecake. This easy dessert is delicious served with a fresh strawberry compote
No one will guess that this easy, rich and creamy no-cook, make-ahead cheesecake uses only 4 ingredients - ideal for a dinner party
Who doesn't love rocky road? Combine chocolate, biscuits, nuts and marshmallows to make these easy fridge cakes, loved by kids and grown-ups alike.
Indulge in this no-bake chocolate cheesecake after a special dinner. Whether it's for New Year's Eve or a birthday, it's sure to impress
Children will love this – part recipe, part science experiment, milk transforms into delicious ice cream in front of their eyes
Make this showstopping cheesecake for summer entertaining. Top with strawberries or a mix of fresh berries, plus a drizzle of chocolate for extra indulgence
Make for kids and big kids, too! These banana lollies with chocolate, hundreds and thousands and strawberries are great for a party or after-school treat
These gluten and dairy-free berry and coconut cream sweet treats from BBC Good Food magazine reader Jenna Hope are entirely raw
These vitamin-packed fruit skewers are a simple, colourful and fun way to get kids to eat fruit. They'll love helping to make them too.
Serve up the wow factor at the end of a summer menu with this ice cream cake. It features layers of mango and raspberry sorbet, sponge, cream and chocolate
A great standby dessert with that works well and will impress children and adults
Treat your guests with this stunning summer dessert, perfect for al fresco dinner parties
Condensed milk is the secret to this super snappy Italian dessert. Coffee and chocolate are a classic combo, simply layer them up and enjoy
Transform the humble trifle into a modern dessert with the help of mango, rum and coconut flavours. It makes a marvellous dessert at Christmas
Enjoy these individual raspberry, pistachio & lemon trifles as part of a summer menu. They're easy to assemble and you can easily pack them up in tubs for picnics
Create this retro jelly and custard trifle using cheat’s ingredients. It’s a completely make-ahead dessert, so ideal for a stress-free get together
An easy no-cook cheesecake that's dairy-free and gluten-free with just a little agave syrup to sweeten. A lusciously lemony vegan dessert that the family will love
A naughty chocolate version of a traditional trifle, and so easy to make. Layer chocolate brownies, custard, Irish cream liqueur and whipped cream for an indulgent treat
This is an easy cheesecake for kids to prepare with just a little supervision – they'll love smashing up the biscuits for the base.
Follow our step-by-step recipe for this easy no-cook cheesecake – a delicious summer dessert for all occasions
This crowd-pleasing dessert is made ahead, so all you have to do on the night is take it out of the fridge and bask in the glory
Treat your dinner party guests to a creamy lemon cheesecake for dessert. We've got everything from baked lemon and raspberry cheesecake to easy no-cook versions.