Cheesecake with slice taken out on plate with strawberry compote

No-bake dessert recipes

22 Items

Whip up a decadent pudding in no time with our easy no-bake desserts. Try our simple no-bake cheesecakes or assemble an impressive trifle.

Cheesecake with slice on plate with strawberry compote

No-bake vanilla cheesecake

58 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy a slice of pure indulgence in the form of our easy no-bake vanilla cheesecake. This easy dessert is delicious served with a fresh strawberry compote

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Chocolate hazelnut ice cream cheesecake

Chocolate hazelnut ice cream cheesecake

34 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

No one will guess that this easy, rich and creamy no-cook, make-ahead cheesecake uses only 4 ingredients - ideal for a dinner party

15 mins
Easy
Rocky road recipes

Rocky road recipes

Who doesn't love rocky road? Combine chocolate, biscuits, nuts and marshmallows to make these easy fridge cakes, loved by kids and grown-ups alike.

Millionaire’s cheesecake served on a cake stand

Millionaire’s cheesecake

30 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

Indulge in this no-bake chocolate cheesecake after a special dinner. Whether it's for New Year's Eve or a birthday, it's sure to impress

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Instant vanilla ice cream

Instant vanilla ice cream

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Children will love this – part recipe, part science experiment, milk transforms into delicious ice cream in front of their eyes

15 mins
Easy
Triple-layered berry cheesecake served on a plate

Triple-layered berry cheesecake

14 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Make this showstopping cheesecake for summer entertaining. Top with strawberries or a mix of fresh berries, plus a drizzle of chocolate for extra indulgence

34 mins
Easy
4 frozen banana lollies decorated with chocolate, hundreds and thousands and strawberries

Frozen banana lollies

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make for kids and big kids, too! These banana lollies with chocolate, hundreds and thousands and strawberries are great for a party or after-school treat

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Blueberry & coconut frozen ‘cheesecake’ bars

Blueberry & coconut frozen ‘cheesecake’ bars

7 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

These gluten and dairy-free berry and coconut cream sweet treats from BBC Good Food magazine reader Jenna Hope are entirely raw

25 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Rainbow fruit skewers

Rainbow fruit skewers

14 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

These vitamin-packed fruit skewers are a simple, colourful and fun way to get kids to eat fruit. They'll love helping to make them too.

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
A dessert plate serving Club Tropicana ice cream cake

Club Tropicana ice cream cake

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve up the wow factor at the end of a summer menu with this ice cream cake. It features layers of mango and raspberry sorbet, sponge, cream and chocolate

1 hr and 2 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Frozen banana & peanut butter cheesecake

Frozen banana & peanut butter cheesecake

37 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

A great standby dessert with that works well and will impress children and adults

30 mins
Easy
Tiramisu ice-cream cake

Tiramisu ice-cream cake

14 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Treat your guests with this stunning summer dessert, perfect for al fresco dinner parties

10 hrs
More effort
Quick & easy tiramisu

Quick & easy tiramisu

14 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Condensed milk is the secret to this super snappy Italian dessert. Coffee and chocolate are a classic combo, simply layer them up and enjoy

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Four mango & coconut trifles in dessert glasses

Mango & coconut trifles

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Transform the humble trifle into a modern dessert with the help of mango, rum and coconut flavours. It makes a marvellous dessert at Christmas

1 hr and 5 mins
More effort
Raspberry, pistachio & lemon curd trifles served in dessert glasses

Raspberry, pistachio & lemon curd trifles

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy these individual raspberry, pistachio & lemon trifles as part of a summer menu. They're easy to assemble and you can easily pack them up in tubs for picnics

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Jelly & custard trifle cut into squares in baking tin

Jelly & custard trifle squares

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Create this retro jelly and custard trifle using cheat’s ingredients. It’s a completely make-ahead dessert, so ideal for a stress-free get together 

30 mins
Easy
Vegan lemon cheesecake

Vegan lemon cheesecake

14 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

An easy no-cook cheesecake that's dairy-free and gluten-free with just a little agave syrup to sweeten. A lusciously lemony vegan dessert that the family will love

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Dish of chocolate trifle with whipped cream

Chocolate brownie trifle

27 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A naughty chocolate version of a traditional trifle, and so easy to make. Layer chocolate brownies, custard, Irish cream liqueur and whipped cream for an indulgent treat

40 mins
Easy
No-bake orange cheesecake

No-bake orange cheesecake

44 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This is an easy cheesecake for kids to prepare with just a little supervision – they'll love smashing up the biscuits for the base.

25 mins
Easy
Strawberry cheesecake in 4 easy steps

Strawberry cheesecake in 4 easy steps

440 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Follow our step-by-step recipe for this easy no-cook cheesecake – a delicious summer dessert for all occasions

1 hr and 30 mins
Easy
Malt chocolate cheesecake

Malt chocolate cheesecake

156 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This crowd-pleasing dessert is made ahead, so all you have to do on the night is take it out of the fridge and bask in the glory

5 hrs and 55 mins
Easy
Lemon cheesecake on a stand, topped with lemon zest

Lemon cheesecake recipes

Treat your dinner party guests to a creamy lemon cheesecake for dessert. We've got everything from baked lemon and raspberry cheesecake to easy no-cook versions.

