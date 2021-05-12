Cosori Pro 5.5-litre air fryer review

Cosori Pro 5.5-litre air fryer summary

Two things strike you about the Cosori on opening. First is its sleek matte, boxy design with LED touchscreen. Second is its size. The fryer basket has a 5.5-litre capacity – large enough for making four portions of chips at a time or enough for six to snack on.

A booklet containing 100 recipes accompanies the air fryer so you’re set to start using its 11 presets straight away. Although it’s large, the design gives it the appearance of having a deceptively small footprint.

How easy is it to use?

In the box with the air fryer was a recipe book, quick reference guide and user manual filled with clear, easy-to-follow diagrams walking you through its presets.

The fryer arrives ready assembled, so it’s just a case of familiarising yourself with its functionality. The tray pulls out from the front, formed of two interlocking baskets. The first is designed with holes and vents to aid the circulation of hot air while frying, while the second tray catches fat and can also be used for the machines many other functions, like baking. The touchscreen controls are self-explanatory.

A sliding guard protects a button which releases the upper fryer basket from the lower compartment for cleaning. Both baskets are non-stick and barely required any scrubbing with a soft sponge when cleaning. The only stubborn thing we soaked off was chicken grease. The inner elements are dishwasher friendly for convenience and also BPA-free; a nice health and safety credential.

When set, this air fryer actively shouts at you with loud but useful reminders when it’s fully pre-heated, when the contents needs shaking and when the preset program has finished.

Cooking results

The fries we cooked with the preset were not crispy, even having tossed them in 1 tbsp of oil. However, they were evenly browned. We initially tested the preset with the quantity for two people, which needed a couple of shakes but cooked within the automatic timer. Cooking the quantity for four people took two blasts of the fries preset in order for air to evenly reach all the contents.

The guide says it’s possible to cook a 2.7kg chicken but because of the relatively shallow depth of the tray, you might find it tricky to fit a tall chicken in. We cooked a 1.8kg chicken easily on the preset which took less time than cooking in the oven and produced succulent, tasty leg meat and crispy skin, but slightly dry breast meat. Trial and error will help you reduce cooking time depending on the size of chicken you want to cook.

Summary

Air fryers rarely offer 11 settings. This Corsori deserves a ‘multicooker’ status. With dishwasher safe fryer trays and the capacity to hold a large chicken, the Cosori 5.5-litre air fryer is good value for money, also covered by a two-year warranty. We like the uber-sleek black option, but it’s also available in red and white designs. The 100-recipe booklet is a great addition to the box, providing you with both inspiration and instruction for getting cooking straight away. All you need are the ingredients.

Available from:

Cosori Pro 5.5-litre air fryer specifications

Food capacity: 5-litre/2.7kg

Power: 1700 watts

Weight: 5.4kg

Dimensions: 32 x 30 x 30cm

Safety features: Automatic pause when you pull out the fryer basket

Guarantee: 2-year

Presets: 11

This review was last updated in May 2021. If you have any questions, suggestions for future reviews or spot anything that has changed in price or availability please get in touch at goodfoodwebsite@immediate.co.uk.