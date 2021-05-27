The BBC Good Food logo
A collection of smoky chorizo sausage rolls

Smoky chorizo sausage rolls

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 12

Try a twist on sausage rolls with our chorizo version. With just four ingredients, they're simple to make, and sure to get rave reviews - ideal for a picnic

  • Freezable
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal243
fat18g
saturates8g
carbs11g
sugars1g
fibre1g
protein10g
salt1.4g
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 320g ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry
  • 6 chorizo-style sausages (400g)
  • 1 medium egg, beaten
  • pinch of paprika

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Unroll the pastry sheet on its baking parchment. Cut the sheet in half lengthways to create two long rectangles. Squeeze the sausagemeat from its skin into a bowl, then take half and mould into a log across the middle of one of the rectangles. Brush the longer edge of the pastry that’s closest to you with a little of the egg. Repeat the process with the remaining filling, pastry and a little more of the beaten egg.

  • STEP 2

    Fold the unglazed edge over the filling on each piece of pastry, then fold the glazed edge over that, pressing gently along the length to seal. Turn the sausage rolls over, tucking the seal underneath, then gently squeeze the pastry around the sausage filling. Use a sharp knife to cut each sausage roll into seven pieces, then lift them, still on the parchment, onto a baking tray. The rolls can now be frozen on the tray. Once solid, put in a freezerproof container and freeze for up to three months.

  • STEP 3

    Brush the top of each sausage roll with the remaining beaten egg and sprinkle with a pinch of paprika and some sea salt. Bake for 25-30 mins (or 40 mins from frozen) until golden brown. Leave to cool for at least 10 mins before eating.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content