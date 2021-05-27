Smoky chorizo sausage rolls
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 12
Ingredients
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Unroll the pastry sheet on its baking parchment. Cut the sheet in half lengthways to create two long rectangles. Squeeze the sausagemeat from its skin into a bowl, then take half and mould into a log across the middle of one of the rectangles. Brush the longer edge of the pastry that’s closest to you with a little of the egg. Repeat the process with the remaining filling, pastry and a little more of the beaten egg.
- STEP 2
Fold the unglazed edge over the filling on each piece of pastry, then fold the glazed edge over that, pressing gently along the length to seal. Turn the sausage rolls over, tucking the seal underneath, then gently squeeze the pastry around the sausage filling. Use a sharp knife to cut each sausage roll into seven pieces, then lift them, still on the parchment, onto a baking tray. The rolls can now be frozen on the tray. Once solid, put in a freezerproof container and freeze for up to three months.
- STEP 3
Brush the top of each sausage roll with the remaining beaten egg and sprinkle with a pinch of paprika and some sea salt. Bake for 25-30 mins (or 40 mins from frozen) until golden brown. Leave to cool for at least 10 mins before eating.
Comments, questions and tips
Overall rating