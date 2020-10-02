Peanut butter rainbow rice
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 400g skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 small aubergine, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 red or orange pepper, deseeded and chopped
- 195g can sweetcorn, drained
- 250g rice
For the sauce
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 6 tbsp peanut butter
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 2 tsp honey
- 1 tsp crushed ginger
- 1 tsp crushed garlic
To serve
- sliced spring onion
- ribboned carrot
- ribboned cucumber
- sesame seeds, for sprinkling
- chopped chillies or chilli oil (for the grown-ups)
Method
- STEP 1
Whisk together all the sauce ingredients until smooth, then season to taste. Set half aside. Add 2 tbsp cold water to the remaining half to loosen. Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.
- STEP 2
Mix together the chicken, aubergine, pepper and sweetcorn with the thicker sauce in a roasting tin. Season, cover with foil and bake for 25-30 mins, until the chicken is cooked through and the veg is soft.
- STEP 3
Meanwhile, cook the rice following pack instructions, then combine with the baked chicken and veg. Drizzle over the loosened sauce. If freezing, leave to cool completely first. Can be frozen for up to one month. Sauce can be frozen separately. Defrost thoroughly before reheating in the oven at 200C/180C fan/gas 6 for 35-40 mins. Top with the serving ingredients.
