The BBC Good Food logo
Bowls of peanut butter rainbow rice

Peanut butter rainbow rice

By
Rating: 5 out of 5.1 rating
Rate
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Enjoy a colourful bowl of healthy goodness with chicken, rice and veg. A great family dish that's freezable, the peanut butter dressing will prove popular!

  • Freezable
  • Healthy
Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal557
fat18g
saturates4g
carbs59g
sugars10g
high infibre6g
protein36g
salt0.7g
Advertisement

Ingredients

For the sauce

To serve

  • sliced spring onion
  • ribboned carrot
  • ribboned cucumber
  • sesame seeds, for sprinkling
  • chopped chillies or chilli oil (for the grown-ups)

Method

  • STEP 1

    Whisk together all the sauce ingredients until smooth, then season to taste. Set half aside. Add 2 tbsp cold water to the remaining half to loosen. Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.

  • STEP 2

    Mix together the chicken, aubergine, pepper and sweetcorn with the thicker sauce in a roasting tin. Season, cover with foil and bake for 25-30 mins, until the chicken is cooked through and the veg is soft.

  • STEP 3

    Meanwhile, cook the rice following pack instructions, then combine with the baked chicken and veg. Drizzle over the loosened sauce. If freezing, leave to cool completely first. Can be frozen for up to one month. Sauce can be frozen separately. Defrost thoroughly before reheating in the oven at 200C/180C fan/gas 6 for 35-40 mins. Top with the serving ingredients.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Rating: 5 out of 5.1 rating
Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content