Honey & sriracha hot wings served on a plate

Honey & sriracha hot wings

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
    • plus at least 2 hrs chilling
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Enjoy crisp hot wings straight from the oven – no need for deep-frying – with this clever recipe. Eat unglazed or try our honey and sriracha glaze

Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal367
fat17g
saturates5g
carbs25g
sugars18g
fibre1g
protein28g
salt4.1g
Ingredients

For the glaze

Method

  • STEP 1

    Mix the paprika with the garlic granules, baking powder, cornflour, 1 tsp sea salt flakes and a good grinding of black pepper. Tip the chicken wings into a large bowl, scatter over half the seasoning mix and toss to coat. Scatter with the rest of the seasoning mix and toss again until completely coated. Cover the wings and keep chilled for at least 2 hrs, or up to 24 hrs.

  • STEP 2

    Heat the oven to 230C/210C fan/gas 8 and line a large shallow roasting tin with baking parchment. Arrange the wings in a single layer, fleshy-side down, and roast for 20 mins, then turn over and roast for another 25-30 mins until the skin is blistered and crisp.

  • STEP 3

    Meanwhile, whisk the glaze ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth. Remove the wings from the oven and brush liberally with the glaze, then scatter over the sesame seeds, if using. Roast for another 8-10 mins until the glaze is bubbling and starting to char a little. Serve straight from the roasting tin or pile onto a plate for everyone to dig in.

Recipe tip

Whole wings are easier to pick up and hold, but if you prefer American-style ‘winglets’, cut the wings in half through the joint and remove the wing tips.

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

