Pumpkin spice
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- no cook
- Easy
- Makes 1 small jar
Ingredients
- 100g golden caster sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp ground cloves
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- grating of nutmeg
Method
- STEP 1
Tip the sugar, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and a grating of nutmeg into a container or jar.
- STEP 2
Mix everything together well until combined, then seal the container or jar. Will keep in a cool, dark place for up to three months. Use in bakes or sprinkle over desserts and drinks.
