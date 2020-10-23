The BBC Good Food logo
Pumpkin spice

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • no cook
  • Easy
  • Makes 1 small jar

Add pumpkin spice to your favourite bakes, drinks or desserts. With the gorgeous flavours of cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg, it's a taste of autumn

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per 5g
NutrientUnit
kcal20
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs5g
sugars5g
fibre0.1g
protein0g
salt0g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Tip the sugar, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and a grating of nutmeg into a container or jar.

  • STEP 2

    Mix everything together well until combined, then seal the container or jar. Will keep in a cool, dark place for up to three months. Use in bakes or sprinkle over desserts and drinks.

Overall rating

