Pork meatballs with bulgur salad, feta & mint

STEP 3

Meanwhile, boil the bulgur for 15-20 mins until tender, then drain. Tip into a bowl and stir in the lemon zest and 2-3 tbsp juice, the red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and chopped mint. Pile half onto two plates and top with half the meatballs and sauce. Scatter over the mint leaves and half the feta. Chill the rest for another night. Will keep chilled for up to three days. Reheat the meatballs over a low heat until piping hot, then serve with the salad. If frozen, leave to defrost fully and reheat gently until piping hot.