Pork meatballs with bulgur salad, feta & mint

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Serves 4

Meatballs with a low fat content can often be dry, but adding grated carrot and onion not only moistens them, it adds flavour and texture

  • Freezable (meatballs only)
  • Healthy
Nutrition:
HighlightNutrientUnit
low inkcal389
fat13g
saturates5g
carbs28g
sugars13g
high infibre9g
protein36g
salt1.1g
Ingredients

FOR THE BULGUR SALAD

Method

  • STEP 1

    Mix the grated carrot and onion with the pork, half of the oregano and plenty of black pepper. Shape into 16 large meatballs. Heat the oil in a large deep non-stick frying pan and fry the meatballs for about 5-8 mins, turning occasionally until firm and starting to colour. Remove from the pan and set aside. 

  • STEP 2

    Tip the chopped onion into the pan and fry over a medium heat until starting to soften, about 5 mins. Stir in the garlic, then add the tomatoes along with the tomato purée, a can of water, the bouillon powder and remaining oregano. Cook over a low heat, covered, for 15 mins, then add the meatballs. Cover and simmer for a further 10 mins

  • STEP 3

    Meanwhile, boil the bulgur for 15-20 mins until tender, then drain. Tip into a bowl and stir in the lemon zest and 2-3 tbsp juice, the red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and chopped mint. Pile half onto two plates and top with half the meatballs and sauce. Scatter over the mint leaves and half the feta. Chill the rest for another night. Will keep chilled for up to three days. Reheat the meatballs over a low heat until piping hot, then serve with the salad. If frozen, leave to defrost fully and reheat gently until piping hot.

RECIPE TIPS
