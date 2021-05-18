Pork meatballs with bulgur salad, feta & mint
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 100g carrot, grated
- 2 white onions, (280g), 130g coarsely grated, the rest finely chopped
- 500g 5% fat pork mince
- 1tsp dried oregano
- ½ tbsp rapeseed oil
- 2 large garlic cloves, finely grated
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 1 tsp vegetable bouillon powder
FOR THE BULGUR SALAD
- 125g bulgur wheat
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 160g cucumber, finely diced
- 100g cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 6 Kalamata olives, sliced
- 15g mint leaves, a few small ones reserved for scattering, the rest roughly chopped
- 75g feta, crumbled
Method
- STEP 1
Mix the grated carrot and onion with the pork, half of the oregano and plenty of black pepper. Shape into 16 large meatballs. Heat the oil in a large deep non-stick frying pan and fry the meatballs for about 5-8 mins, turning occasionally until firm and starting to colour. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- STEP 2
Tip the chopped onion into the pan and fry over a medium heat until starting to soften, about 5 mins. Stir in the garlic, then add the tomatoes along with the tomato purée, a can of water, the bouillon powder and remaining oregano. Cook over a low heat, covered, for 15 mins, then add the meatballs. Cover and simmer for a further 10 mins
- STEP 3
Meanwhile, boil the bulgur for 15-20 mins until tender, then drain. Tip into a bowl and stir in the lemon zest and 2-3 tbsp juice, the red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and chopped mint. Pile half onto two plates and top with half the meatballs and sauce. Scatter over the mint leaves and half the feta. Chill the rest for another night. Will keep chilled for up to three days. Reheat the meatballs over a low heat until piping hot, then serve with the salad. If frozen, leave to defrost fully and reheat gently until piping hot.
