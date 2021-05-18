Pasta salad with tuna mayo
Ingredients
- 250g wholemeal penne
- 240g bio yogurt
- 2 tsp English mustard powder
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 4tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- handful of basil leaves, finely chopped
- 320g tuna in spring water
- 2 red peppers, deseeded and diced
- 340g can sweetcorn, drained
Method
- STEP 1
Boil the pasta for 10 mins until al dente, then drain and rinse under cold running water. Drain again. Meanwhile, mix the yogurt, mustard, olive oil, vinegar, onion and basil together in a large bowl, then stir in the tuna, red peppers and sweetcorn.
- STEP 2
Stir through the pasta and serve in bowls or pack into containers for work or a picnic. Will keep, covered, in the fridge to eat the next day.
