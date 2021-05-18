The BBC Good Food logo
A pasta and tuna salad in a yellow lunch box

Pasta salad with tuna mayo

This is quick to throw together and perfect as a lunchbox feast whether you’re on a picnic or at your desk.

  • Healthy
  • Low fat
Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal444
low infat12g
saturates3g
carbs54g
sugars16g
high infibre10g
protein25g
salt0.65g
As the carbs in the wholemeal pasta will aid muscle recovery after high-intensity exercise, this is a great post-workout option.

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Boil the pasta for 10 mins until al dente, then drain and rinse under cold running water. Drain again. Meanwhile, mix the yogurt, mustard, olive oil, vinegar, onion and basil together in a large bowl, then stir in the tuna, red peppers and sweetcorn.

  • STEP 2

    Stir through the pasta and serve in bowls or pack into containers for work or a picnic. Will keep, covered, in the fridge to eat the next day.

