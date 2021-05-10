Hugo cocktail
- Serves 1
Ingredients
- small handful of mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig to garnish
- 20ml elderflower cordial
- 20ml gin (see tip below)
- ice
- 25ml soda water
- 120ml prosecco
- 1 lime wedge, to garnish
Method
- STEP 1
Gently scrunch the mint in your hands to lightly bruise it, then put in the bottom of a large wine glass. Pour over the elderflower cordial and gin and leave to infuse for 1-2 mins.
- STEP 2
Fill the glass with ice, then pour over the soda water and prosecco. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with the lime wedge and mint sprig before serving.
