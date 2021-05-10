The BBC Good Food logo
Hugo cocktail in glass with mint leaves

Hugo cocktail

loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

Refreshing, floral and herbal, the hugo cocktail is perfect for warm summer evenings. Make this simple spritz with prosecco and a dash of gin

  • Gluten-free
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal171
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs10g
sugars10g
fibre0g
protein0.4g
salt0.03g
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • small handful of mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig to garnish
  • 20ml elderflower cordial
  • 20ml gin (see tip below)
  • ice
  • 25ml soda water
  • 120ml prosecco
  • 1 lime wedge, to garnish

Method

  • STEP 1

    Gently scrunch the mint in your hands to lightly bruise it, then put in the bottom of a large wine glass. Pour over the elderflower cordial and gin and leave to infuse for 1-2 mins.

  • STEP 2

    Fill the glass with ice, then pour over the soda water and prosecco. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with the lime wedge and mint sprig before serving.

RECIPE TIPS

WHY GIN?
Our version uses gin because it tempers the sweetness of the drink and pairs well with the floral and herbal notes in the cocktail. For a more classic version, leave the gin out. If you're growing lemon balm in your garden, try making it into a cordial to use in place of the elderflower.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content