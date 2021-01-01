The BBC Good Food logo
White chocolate and raspberry layered possets in four glasses, with toppings

Posset recipes

7 Items

Whip up one of our simple yet sophisticated posset recipes for a dinner party or date-night dessert. Serve these set puddings with some biscuits for scooping out the cream.

Champagne & raspberry possets

Champagne & raspberry possets

27 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

The dryness of your chosen fizz works well with the delicate sweetness of this impressive posset

15 mins
Easy
Four mojito possets on a cake stand

Mojito possets

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Fancy a lighter dessert after a heavy main course? These mojito possets deliver. They have all the flavours of a mojito cocktail, including a rum cream

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Three servings of passion fruit posset with pistachio-custard biscuits & fresh pineapple

Passion fruit posset with pistachio-custard biscuits & fresh pineapple

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a posset with passion fruit that's creamy, tart and perfumed. Serve with pistachio and custard biscuits and fresh pineapple for a divine summer dessert

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Lemon posset with sugared-almond shortbread

Lemon posset with sugared-almond shortbread

35 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Making your own, individual citrus set puddings is even more impressive when served with homemade biscuits for scooping out the cream

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Clementine possets with cranberry compote & cinnamon palmiers

Clementine possets with cranberry compote & cinnamon palmiers

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

These citrus set puddings are deliciously creamy and zesty, topped with a boozy compote and puff pastry palmiers to dip

1 hr and 15 mins
Easy
Four winter berry & white chocolate pots

Winter berry & white chocolate pots

4 ratings 2.5 out of 5 star rating

Make these pretty pots ahead of time for a stress-free dessert at Christmas. You can keep them in the fridge for up to three days before serving

1 hr and 20 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Lime possets with raspberries

Lime possets with raspberries

33 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

You only need four ingredients for this refreshing summer dessert, plus it can be made a day ahead

15 mins
Easy
