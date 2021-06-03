The BBC Good Food logo
Bang Bang cauliflower in a bowl

Bang bang cauliflower

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4 as a starter

Try a veggie twist on bang bang chicken, and replace the meat with cauliflower florets. With a crispy coating and a spicy sauce, it makes a great starter or side

  • Low fat
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal309
fat4g
saturates2g
carbs55g
sugars16g
fibre4g
protein10g
salt1.38g
Ingredients

For the sauce

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Line a baking tray with baking parchment. Put the flour, paprika, garlic granules, a large grind of black pepper and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in the milk until you have a smooth batter that’s thick enough to coat a spoon (you may not need it all).

  • STEP 2

    Put the breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl. Toss each floret in the batter mix, tap off any excess, then toss in the breadcrumbs to coat. Transfer to the lined baking tray, and repeat with all the cauliflower florets.

  • STEP 3

    Bake for 25-30 mins until golden brown and crispy, turning halfway through so they bake evenly.

  • STEP 4

    Meanwhile, put all the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl and whisk to combine, lightly seasoning with salt and pepper.

  • STEP 5

    Put the cooked cauliflower in a large bowl and mix through the sauce until they’re all coated. Sprinkle over the sesame seeds so they stick to the sauce, and top with the chilli and spring onions.

Overall rating

