Bang bang cauliflower
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 4 as a starter
Ingredients
- 125g plain flour
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp garlic granules
- 200ml milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- 75g panko breadcrumbs
- 1 small head of cauliflower, cut into small florets (350g prepped weight)
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
- 1 red chilli, finely sliced, to serve
- 4 spring onions, finely sliced, to serve
For the sauce
- 80g sweet chilli sauce
- 20g sriracha
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 tsp maple syrup or honey
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Line a baking tray with baking parchment. Put the flour, paprika, garlic granules, a large grind of black pepper and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in the milk until you have a smooth batter that’s thick enough to coat a spoon (you may not need it all).
- STEP 2
Put the breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl. Toss each floret in the batter mix, tap off any excess, then toss in the breadcrumbs to coat. Transfer to the lined baking tray, and repeat with all the cauliflower florets.
- STEP 3
Bake for 25-30 mins until golden brown and crispy, turning halfway through so they bake evenly.
- STEP 4
Meanwhile, put all the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl and whisk to combine, lightly seasoning with salt and pepper.
- STEP 5
Put the cooked cauliflower in a large bowl and mix through the sauce until they’re all coated. Sprinkle over the sesame seeds so they stick to the sauce, and top with the chilli and spring onions.
