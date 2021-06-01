Hotel Chocolat Curated Collection chocolate subscription review

For a chocolate delivery that brings a little bit of everything, the Hotel Chocolat Monthly Curated Collection is a subscription that delivers.

What is the Hotel Chocolat Curated Collection?

The Hotel Chocolat Curated Collection is a surprise collection of treats every month. There are four options to choose from: Mellow (full of milk chocolate, caramels etc, with no alcohol), Dark & High Cacao, Tipsy (boozy chocs!) or Everything if you’re happy to have a mixture. The range of subscription options is great for eliminating chocolates you know you won’t enjoy or can’t eat, such as nut and alcohol chocolates which aren’t for everyone, while still being able to enjoy a range of different items.

At £25 a month, the box always contains a minimum of four items (our boxes usually contained five items) and can be ordered as a one-off or as a two- or three-month subscription.

What is in the Hotel Chocolat Curated Collection subscription?

The subscription arrives in striking Hotel Chocolat branded boxes, with each item laid out in tissue paper. While the boxes are recyclable, there is quite a lot of plastic due to the individual nature of each item.

The box gives a chance to explore a fun variety of products from across the Hotel Chocolat range – the boxes can include signature truffles, bars, biscuits and nibbles such as chocolate-coated almonds.

We received our box around Easter, and the Mellow collection was packed with crowd-pleasers the whole family would enjoy – caramel chocolate bunnies, raspberry and white chocolate batons, milk chocolate truffles, salted caramel ganache eggs and Easter egg faces. The subscription is very good for breaking down and sharing out (or saving to enjoy throughout the month) as all elements are individually packaged.

The ‘Everything’ option was great for discovering some new areas of the Hotel Chocolat range and products we didn’t know they did, such as mint macarons (a classy twist on an After Eight for a post dinner chocolate) and kirsch chocolate-coated cherries. The box also contains a copy of the ‘Cacao Insider’ newsletter with stories from producers and cacao growers.

Conclusion

We loved the variety in this subscription, and the huge range of Hotel Chocolat’s ever-changing wide range of products means it’s unlikely you’ll get bored. The range of personalisation options makes it handy if you’re giving as a gift or are particular about what you like. At a maximum of three-month subscription length, it’s relatively low-commitment, making it easy to switch up styles too.