Boxes of chocolate from the Cocoba subscription box

Cocoba chocolate collection box subscription review

The Cocoba collection box subscription is a monthly delivery of chocolate bars, truffles and hot chocolate – read on for our full review.

Cocoba started with a focus on hot chocolate when, after moving to the UK, Australian founder Darren Litton couldn’t replicate the hot chocolate of his younger years. Now with a chocolate café in Bluewater Shopping Centre, Cocoba also sells a wide range of chocolate bars, truffles, hot chocolates and more online, along with three forms of subscription.

What is the Cocoba chocolate subscription?

Cocoba have three subscriptions on offer: chocolate bars (£5.95 for two bars every four weeks), hot chocolate (£12.95 a month, in the shape of chocolate spoons, with the option of milk, dark or assorted), or the £19.95 monthly chocolate collection, which we tested. The chocolate collection is available as a three-, six- or 12-month gift subscription, or on a continually rolling basis.

What was in our Cocoba chocolate subscription box?

The chocolate arrived securely in a cardboard box with inner plastic packaging to hold the chocolate in place. We particularly liked the range of chocolate – our box contained a slab of mint crunch dark chocolate, two types of chocolate truffle and a bag of almond nougat alongside their signature marshmallow-topped dark hot chocolate spoons. This is perfect for a family to share over a month, with treats to appeal to all age groups. Kids will love the classic hot chocolate spoons – a generous slab of dark chocolate on a stick that melts easily into hot milk, studded with marshmallows for a complete cup. The almond nougat was an unexpected non-chocolate inclusion and a pleasant way to add variety to the box.

Conclusion

While not the highest quality chocolate we sampled in testing, the chocolate is fun and feels special – the mint bar is decorated with bright green sugary sparkles. At just under £20 for five items, this is a solid mid-range option. The range of extra nibbles alongside the bars and truffles offers something for all the family and would stay interesting to receive each month over the course of a subscription.

