A selection of spinach, blue cheese & walnut muffins

Spinach, blue cheese & walnut muffins

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook: -
  • Easy
  • Serves 11

Enjoy the classic combination of walnuts and blue cheese in these savoury muffins made with spelt wholemeal flour, baby spinach and spring onions

  • Freezable
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal194
fat10g
saturates2g
carbs17g
sugars1g
fibre3g
protein7g
salt0.4g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Line 11 muffin tin holes with cases. Cut the cheese into 11 pieces.

  • STEP 2

    Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a non-stick pan, add the spring onions and cook briefly to soften for about 2-3 mins over a medium heat. Add the spinach and stir so the leaves just wilt, then remove from the heat and set aside.

  • STEP 3

    Mix the flour, chopped walnuts, smoked paprika and baking powder with a good grinding of black pepper and a little salt. Beat the eggs with the milk in another bowl, then add the cooked spinach mixture and remaining oil. Stir well, then fold into the dry ingredients and divide between the muffin cases (it’s easier with an ice cream scoop if you have one). Poke a piece of cheese into the centre of each muffin and top with the reserved walnuts.

  • STEP 4

    Bake for 20-25 mins until firm and golden. Cool on a wire rack. Will keep chilled in an airtight container for a couple of days.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Overall rating

