Spinach, blue cheese & walnut muffins
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook: -
- Easy
- Serves 11
Ingredients
- 40g Danish blue cheese or vegetarian alternative
- 50ml rapeseed oil
- 2 spring onions, finely chopped
- 125g bag baby spinach (washed and ready to eat)
- 275g spelt wholemeal flour
- 30g walnut pieces, 11 reserved, the rest chopped
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 3 eggs
- 200ml milk
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Line 11 muffin tin holes with cases. Cut the cheese into 11 pieces.
- STEP 2
Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a non-stick pan, add the spring onions and cook briefly to soften for about 2-3 mins over a medium heat. Add the spinach and stir so the leaves just wilt, then remove from the heat and set aside.
- STEP 3
Mix the flour, chopped walnuts, smoked paprika and baking powder with a good grinding of black pepper and a little salt. Beat the eggs with the milk in another bowl, then add the cooked spinach mixture and remaining oil. Stir well, then fold into the dry ingredients and divide between the muffin cases (it’s easier with an ice cream scoop if you have one). Poke a piece of cheese into the centre of each muffin and top with the reserved walnuts.
- STEP 4
Bake for 20-25 mins until firm and golden. Cool on a wire rack. Will keep chilled in an airtight container for a couple of days.
