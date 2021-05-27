STEP 3

Mix the flour, chopped walnuts, smoked paprika and baking powder with a good grinding of black pepper and a little salt. Beat the eggs with the milk in another bowl, then add the cooked spinach mixture and remaining oil. Stir well, then fold into the dry ingredients and divide between the muffin cases (it’s easier with an ice cream scoop if you have one). Poke a piece of cheese into the centre of each muffin and top with the reserved walnuts.