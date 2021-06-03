The BBC Good Food logo
Oatcakes served with cheese and chutney

Scottish oatcakes

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Makes 16 oatcakes plus trimmings

Forget shop-bought and make your own oatcakes. Perfect for serving with cheese or your favourite dips, they're easy to make, with a just a few simple ingredients

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal99
fat4g
saturates2g
carbs12g
sugars0g
fibre2g
protein2g
salt0.46g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5. Mix together the oats, flour, salt, sugar and bicarbonate of soda. Add the butter, then rub together until it's the consistency of large breadcrumbs.

  • STEP 2

    Gradually pour in 60-90ml water from a recently boiled kettle, stirring until it forms a thick dough.

  • STEP 3

    Sprinkle some extra flour on a work surface and roll out the dough to about ½cm thickness. Use a cookie cutter to cut out about 16 rounds (the final number of oatcakes depends on the size of cutter you use).

  • STEP 4

    Place the oatcakes on a baking tray and bake for 20 mins or until golden.

