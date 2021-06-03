Scottish oatcakes
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Makes 16 oatcakes plus trimmings
Ingredients
- 225g oats
- 60g wholemeal flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp sugar
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 60g butter
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5. Mix together the oats, flour, salt, sugar and bicarbonate of soda. Add the butter, then rub together until it's the consistency of large breadcrumbs.
- STEP 2
Gradually pour in 60-90ml water from a recently boiled kettle, stirring until it forms a thick dough.
- STEP 3
Sprinkle some extra flour on a work surface and roll out the dough to about ½cm thickness. Use a cookie cutter to cut out about 16 rounds (the final number of oatcakes depends on the size of cutter you use).
- STEP 4
Place the oatcakes on a baking tray and bake for 20 mins or until golden.
