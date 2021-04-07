Gluten-free chocolate cake
Ingredients
- 150ml vegetable oil, plus extra for the tins
- 175g plain gluten-free flour
- 1 tsp xanthan gum
- 50g cocoa powder
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 75g dark brown soft sugar
- 75g caster sugar
- 2 tbsp golden syrup
- 2 eggs
- 100g Greek yogurt
- 100ml milk
- 2 tbsp instant coffee, dissolved in 4 tbsp hot water
For the icing
- 300g icing sugar
- 25g cocoa powder
- 150g soft salted butter
- 3 tbsp milk
- 65g dark chocolate, melted
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Oil the base of two 18cm sandwich tins and line with baking parchment. Mix the flour, xanthan gum, cocoa, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, a large pinch of salt and both sugars together in a large bowl.
- STEP 2
Whisk the golden syrup, eggs, oil, yogurt, milk and coffee together in a jug. Gradually whisk the wet ingredients into the dry until you have a smooth mixture.
- STEP 3
Pour the mixture into the prepared tins and bake for 30-35 mins until risen and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 mins in the tins before turning out onto a cooling rack.
- STEP 4
While the cakes are cooling, make the icing. Beat the icing sugar, cocoa powder, butter and milk together for 5 mins until smooth and fluffy. Gradually pour in the melted chocolate while beating, scraping down the sides of the bowl to make sure everything’s included.
- STEP 5
Spread half the icing over the middle of one sponge using a small palette knife. Sandwich the other sponge on top, with the flat bottom-side facing up. Spread the remaining icing around the top and sides of the cake, smoothing over with a palette knife. If you have any icing left, you can pipe some rosettes on top of the cake.
