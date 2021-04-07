The BBC Good Food logo
Gluten-free chocolate cake

By
Rating: 5 out of 5.6 ratings
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 10

Make a dense, rich chocolate cake for a special occasion or anytime treat. While suitable for those following a gluten-free diet, it will prove a hit with everyone

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal604
fat35g
saturates13g
carbs66g
sugars50g
fibre2g
protein6g
salt0.9g
Ingredients

For the icing

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Oil the base of two 18cm sandwich tins and line with baking parchment. Mix the flour, xanthan gum, cocoa, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, a large pinch of salt and both sugars together in a large bowl.

  • STEP 2

    Whisk the golden syrup, eggs, oil, yogurt, milk and coffee together in a jug. Gradually whisk the wet ingredients into the dry until you have a smooth mixture.

  • STEP 3

    Pour the mixture into the prepared tins and bake for 30-35 mins until risen and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 mins in the tins before turning out onto a cooling rack.

  • STEP 4

    While the cakes are cooling, make the icing. Beat the icing sugar, cocoa powder, butter and milk together for 5 mins until smooth and fluffy. Gradually pour in the melted chocolate while beating, scraping down the sides of the bowl to make sure everything’s included.

  • STEP 5

    Spread half the icing over the middle of one sponge using a small palette knife. Sandwich the other sponge on top, with the flat bottom-side facing up. Spread the remaining icing around the top and sides of the cake, smoothing over with a palette knife. If you have any icing left, you can pipe some rosettes on top of the cake.

Overall rating

