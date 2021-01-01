Vegetarian dessert recipes

Avocado's neutral flavour and creamy texture makes it a wonderful substitute for dairy in desserts or smoothies. These little pots will keep for a few days in the fridge - a great make-ahead dessert!
Need a simple, zingy dessert you can make with minimal fuss? Try this creamy lemon cheesecake, made with just a few basic storecupboard ingredients
A low-fat chocolate ice cream? It really does exist! Our blitzed banana creation is gluten and dairy-free and ready in minutes
A lighter version of sticky toffee pudding, rich with dates and spices, and the juicy texture of poached pears, this vegan dessert is sure to please a crowd
Know the secret to gooey brownies? Don’t overcook them, and dot through caramel or chocolates filled with liquid caramel or ganache to help add moisture
Slide this pudding into the oven after the Sunday roast has come out. It's classic comfort food and the cobbler topping can be used on any stewed fruit
Edd Kimber gives us an irresistible new take on the seventies classic. This stunning upside-down cake makes a great cooking project for teen cooks
An easy dessert you can whip up for Sunday lunch entertaining. They only get better in the fridge, so make ahead and get one job out of the way!
Add custard powder to blondie mix for an extra fudgy texture. Pair with rhubarb for a classic flavour combination, or try swirling in some jam or compote
Bake an impressive dinner party dessert with minimum fuss – these chocolate puddings, also known as chocolate fondant or lava cake, have a lovely gooey centre
Make this speedy fruit crumble for when guests pop over. It takes 20 minutes to prep, then you can leave it in the oven while you entertain
Eloise Shardlow creates a delicate, floral twist on the classic sponge cake. Dried rose petals, rose icing and raspberries make for a showstopping decoration
This quintessentially British pud, packed with juicy summer berries, is so much easier than it looks, perfect for beginners
Master the chocolate cake with an airy, light sponge and rich buttercream filling. It's simple enough for an afternoon tea but special enough for a party too
Combine the heady flavours of rhubarb and ginger to make a crème brûlée with a real flavour punch. It's a stunning dessert at the end of a special dinner
Combine fruit pie with apple crumble to get the best of both – a warming dessert that slices neatly and delivers two textures of pastry
Need to make a celebration cake at short notice? This foolproof, showstopping caramel cake uses storecupboard ingredients and is quick to whip up
Condensed milk is the secret to this super snappy Italian dessert. Coffee and chocolate are a classic combo, simply layer them up and enjoy
Transform a classic lemon drizzle cake into a self-saucing pud for a cheap, comforting dessert. Serve with cream or custard
Making your own, individual citrus set puddings is even more impressive when served with homemade biscuits for scooping out the cream
This dairy-free dessert is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and is even freezer-friendly
Sweet summer raspberries folded into cream flavoured with honey, whisky and toasted oatmeal - what could be more delicious?
Conjure smiles from family and friends with easy chocolate fairy cakes – they have a lovely light sponge and buttery icing
Create a delicious Italian-style topping for peaches and nectarines for a simple summer dessert