The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Vegetarian dessert recipes
Chocolate, peanut butter & avocado pudding

Vegetarian dessert recipes

55 Recipes

Treat yourself to a dessert that's free of gelatine and other meat-based ingredients. From gooey brownies and puddings to cheesecakes and ice cream, we've got lots of sweet ideas.

Chocolate, peanut butter & avocado pudding

Chocolate, peanut butter & avocado pudding

8 ratings 3.0 out of 5 star rating

Avocado's neutral flavour and creamy texture makes it a wonderful substitute for dairy in desserts or smoothies. These little pots will keep for a few days in the fridge - a great make-ahead dessert!

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Cheesecake on cake stand with knife

Lemon cheesecake

140 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Need a simple, zingy dessert you can make with minimal fuss? Try this creamy lemon cheesecake, made with just a few basic storecupboard ingredients

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Advertisement
Chocolate banana ice cream

Vegan chocolate banana ice cream

13 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A low-fat chocolate ice cream? It really does exist! Our blitzed banana creation is gluten and dairy-free and ready in minutes

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Sticky toffee pear pudding 2016

Sticky toffee pear pudding

27 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

A lighter version of sticky toffee pudding, rich with dates and spices, and the juicy texture of poached pears, this vegan dessert is sure to please a crowd

1 hr and 15 mins
More effort
Vegan
Gooey brownies cut into squares

Easy gooey brownies

32 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Know the secret to gooey brownies? Don’t overcook them, and dot through caramel or chocolates filled with liquid caramel or ganache to help add moisture

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Plum & apple cobbler in a serving dish

Ultimate plum & apple cobbler

18 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Slide this pudding into the oven after the Sunday roast has come out. It's classic comfort food and the cobbler topping can be used on any stewed fruit

1 hr and 25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Sticky upside-down banana cake

Sticky upside-down banana cake

26 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Edd Kimber gives us an irresistible new take on the seventies classic. This stunning upside-down cake makes a great cooking project for teen cooks

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Orange & rhubarb amaretti pots

Orange & rhubarb amaretti pots

2 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

An easy dessert you can whip up for Sunday lunch entertaining. They only get better in the fridge, so make ahead and get one job out of the way!

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Rhubarb & custard blondies served on a tray

Rhubarb & custard blondies

34 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Add custard powder to blondie mix for an extra fudgy texture. Pair with rhubarb for a classic flavour combination, or try swirling in some jam or compote

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Chocolate fondant on a plate with molten centre oozing out

Easy chocolate molten cakes

99 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Bake an impressive dinner party dessert with minimum fuss – these chocolate puddings, also known as chocolate fondant or lava cake, have a lovely gooey centre

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
An apple and blackberry crumble

Quick crumble mix

19 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Make this speedy fruit crumble for when guests pop over. It takes 20 minutes to prep, then you can leave it in the oven while you entertain

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Rosewater & raspberry sponge cake

Rosewater & raspberry sponge cake

30 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Eloise Shardlow creates a delicate, floral twist on the classic sponge cake. Dried rose petals, rose icing and raspberries make for a showstopping decoration

1 hr
Easy
Vegetarian
Summer pudding

Summer pudding

39 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

This quintessentially British pud, packed with juicy summer berries, is so much easier than it looks, perfect for beginners

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A chocolate cake on a cake stand with chocolate shards on top

Easy chocolate cake

288 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Master the chocolate cake with an airy, light sponge and rich buttercream filling. It's simple enough for an afternoon tea but special enough for a party too

55 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Rhubarb & ginger crème brûlée served in a large baking dish

Rhubarb & ginger crème brûlée

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Combine the heady flavours of rhubarb and ginger to make a crème brûlée with a real flavour punch. It's a stunning dessert at the end of a special dinner

40 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Apple & almond crumble pie with the first slice cut out

Apple & almond crumble pie

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Combine fruit pie with apple crumble to get the best of both – a warming dessert that slices neatly and delivers two textures of pastry

1 hr and 30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Easy caramel cake served on a cake stand

Easy caramel cake

53 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Need to make a celebration cake at short notice? This foolproof, showstopping caramel cake uses storecupboard ingredients and is quick to whip up

1 hr
Easy
Vegetarian
Quick & easy tiramisu

Quick & easy tiramisu

14 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Condensed milk is the secret to this super snappy Italian dessert. Coffee and chocolate are a classic combo, simply layer them up and enjoy

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Lemon drizzle sponge pudding with a portion scooped out

Lemon drizzle sponge pudding

33 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Transform a classic lemon drizzle cake into a self-saucing pud for a cheap, comforting dessert. Serve with cream or custard

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Lemon posset with sugared-almond shortbread

Lemon posset with sugared-almond shortbread

35 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Making your own, individual citrus set puddings is even more impressive when served with homemade biscuits for scooping out the cream

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Blueberry & coconut cake

Blueberry & coconut cake

18 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This dairy-free dessert is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and is even freezer-friendly

1 hr and 35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Cranachan

Cranachan

11 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Sweet summer raspberries folded into cream flavoured with honey, whisky and toasted oatmeal - what could be more delicious?

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Chocolate fairy cakes in cake cases

Chocolate fairy cakes

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Conjure smiles from family and friends with easy chocolate fairy cakes – they have a lovely light sponge and buttery icing

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Baked nectarines with almonds & Marsala

Baked nectarines with almonds & Marsala

8 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Create a delicious Italian-style topping for peaches and nectarines for a simple summer dessert

1 hr
Easy
Vegetarian
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today