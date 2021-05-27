The BBC Good Food logo
Akaibara cocktail in glass with rose petals

Akaibara cooler

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

Enjoy this delicate gin cocktail with a balance of sweet and herbal flavours thanks to rose vermouth and pink lemonade. Best enjoyed on summer afternoons

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal141
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs11g
sugars11g
fibre0g
protein0g
salt0.03g
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • ice
  • 30ml Japanese gin (we used Suntory Roku)
  • 15ml Lillet Rose vermouth
  • 10ml Lanique rose petal liqueur
  • 100ml pink lemonade
  • edible rose petals or red berries, to garnish

Method

  • STEP 1

    Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour in the gin, vermouth and rose petal liqueur.

  • STEP 2

    Top up with the pink lemonade, then garnish with edible rose petals or a handful of red berries.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content