Akaibara cooler
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Easy
- Serves 1
Ingredients
- ice
- 30ml Japanese gin (we used Suntory Roku)
- 15ml Lillet Rose vermouth
- 10ml Lanique rose petal liqueur
- 100ml pink lemonade
- edible rose petals or red berries, to garnish
Method
- STEP 1
Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour in the gin, vermouth and rose petal liqueur.
- STEP 2
Top up with the pink lemonade, then garnish with edible rose petals or a handful of red berries.
Comments, questions and tips
