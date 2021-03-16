Vegan chocolate tart
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- plus chilling
- Easy
- Serves 6 - 8
Ingredients
- 2 x 270ml pots Elmlea Double Plant Cream Alternative
- 280 vegan dark chocolate, finely chopped
- 150g raspberries
- icing sugar, to serve
For the pastry
- 125g plain flour
- 25g cocoa powder
- 1 tbsp icing sugar
- 50g coconut oil, melted
Method
- STEP 1
To make the pastry, whizz the flour, cocoa and icing sugar in a food processor with a pinch of salt until uniform in colour. Pour in the melted coconut oil and pulse until the mixture looks like rubble. Add 2-3 tbsp ice-cold water and pulse again until the pastry just comes together. Knead briefly on a work surface, then wrap and chill for 30 mins.
- STEP 2
Roll out the pastry in between two sheets of baking parchment and use to line an 18-20cm tart tin. Chill for 10 mins in the tin while you heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.
- STEP 3
Put a scrunched-up sheet of parchment over the pastry and fill with baking beans. Bake for 15 mins, remove the parchment and beans, and bake for another 10 mins until crisp and cooked through. Leave to cool in the tin, then trim the edges with a serrated knife.
- STEP 4
Measure out 100ml Elmlea Double Plant Cream Alternative and chill for later. Heat the remainder in a saucepan over a low heat until just steaming. Put the finely chopped chocolate into a bowl and pour over the hot liquid. Leave for 2 mins, then stir well to melt all the chocolate and make a smooth, shiny ganache. Add a pinch of salt.
- STEP 5
Pour the ganache evenly into the tart tin, then chill for 2 hrs until set. Whisk the reserved plant cream until thickened and softly whipped. Serve the tart in slices topped with the raspberries, a dusting of icing sugar and a dollop of whipped plant cream to serve.
