Trade secrets: Tom Kerridge webinar series

From 25 May, we’re launching our new five-part masterclass series with chef Tom Kerridge and host Marverine Cole. Discover all of Tom’s trade secrets and put his insights into action with your summer cooking. Find out more below.

Trade secrets: choosing the perfect steak

About this webinar

In conversation with beer sommelier Marverine Cole, Tom Kerridge shares his key insights and stories about how to choose the right cut of steak, the different ways to cook it and what to serve it with.

You can ask Tom all of your questions at the end of the discussion in a 15-minute Q&A.

Agenda

• How to choose the right cut of steak for you

• Which cooking techniques works best for each cut

• Cooking times and the importance of resting

• Other similar cuts to consider

• Sauces, flavourings and side dishes

• Q&A

Your masterclass itinerary

Tuesday 8 June at 1pm (GMT) chef Tom Kerridge and host Marverine Cole will discuss choosing and cooking steak for 25 minutes, followed by a 15-minute Q&A, focusing on picking the right cut and what to serve it with.

A recording of the presentation will be made available to all registered attendees to re-watch up to 10 times – a link will be sent to you by email within 72 hours of the event.

How to book

To book your place on Trade secrets: choosing the perfect steak masterclass costs just £8.

The masterclass can be viewed on any device, although we would recommend a laptop or computer rather than a phone.

Trade secrets: pies and pastry

About this webinar

In conversation with beer sommelier Marverine Cole, Tom Kerridge shares his key insights and stories about pies, what he loves, his favourite pastry and what to drink with a pie.

You can ask Tom all of your questions at the end of the discussion in a 15-minute Q&A.

Agenda

• What makes a great pie

• Different types of pastry

• Tom’s pork pie pastry recipe

• Perfecting pastry techniques

• What to fill pies with

• Q&A

Your masterclass itinerary

Tuesday 15 June at 1pm (GMT) chef Tom Kerridge and host Marverine Cole will discuss pies and what makes the best pastry for 25 minutes, followed by a 15-minute Q&A, focusing on making great pastry for every pie.

A recording of the presentation will be made available to all registered attendees to re-watch up to 10 times – a link will be sent to you by email within 72 hours of the event.

How to book

To book your place on Trade secrets: pies and pastry masterclass costs just £8.

The masterclass can be viewed on any device, although we would recommend a laptop or computer rather than a phone.

Trade secrets: chilli, adding heat to food

About this webinar

In conversation with beer sommelier Marverine Cole, Tom Kerridge shares his key insights and stories about eating and cooking with chillies, how much heat is enough, and why beer goes so well.

You can ask Tom all of your questions at the end of the discussion in a 15-minute Q&A.

Agenda

• How Tom uses chillies in his recipes

• Different types of chilli and what to use when

• Using heat to add, but not overwhelm flavour

• Pairing chillies with other ingredients

• What to drink with chillies

• Q&A

Your masterclass itinerary

Tuesday 22 June at 1pm (GMT) chef Tom Kerridge and host Marverine Cole will discuss what makes chillies such a popular and versatile ingredient for 25 minutes, followed by a 15-minute Q&A, focusing on how Tom uses them in recipes.

A recording of the presentation will be made available to all registered attendees to re-watch up to 10 times – a link will be sent to you by email within 72 hours of the event.

How to book

To book your place on Trade secrets: chilli, adding heat to food masterclass costs just £8.

The masterclass can be viewed on any device, although we would recommend a laptop or computer rather than a phone.

